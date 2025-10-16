Playoff Stakes Could Be at Forefront of Falcons vs 49ers Matchup
The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) face off against the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) in a huge NFC showdown on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. While every game in the NFL is important, this one is especially important for Atlanta if it hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF) simulations, the Falcons have a 71% chance of making the playoffs with a win against the 49ers, but that number drops to 41% with a loss.
The Falcons treated their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as essentially a playoff matchup, and came out victorious with a 24-14 victory on Monday Night Football.
“Big team win,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said post-game. “You knew it would be a tough game. Playoff-type atmosphere … To see guys playing that way versus that team and that caliber and quality of a team is absolutely standing.”
For the second week in a row, the Falcons will need to carry the same playoff mentality into their next matchup. Not only does a win drastically better their chances according to PFF’s simulations, it would also give the Falcons the tiebreaker over another NFC team, in what is shaping up to be a tough race for the playoffs. Of the 16 NFC teams, 12 currently have a record of .500 or better.
The Falcons are currently 3-1 against the 49ers in their last four matchups dating back to 2016. The last time the two teams matched up was in Week 6 of 2022, a game that featured Marcus Mariota vs Jimmy Garoppolo. Atlanta won 28-14 as Mariota went 13/14 for 129 yards and three total touchdowns on his way to an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
Both teams are vastly different since then. The 49ers will be missing two key players on the defensive side of the ball. San Francisco will be without the former Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL a few weeks ago. They will also be without their All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.
However, the 49ers may get their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy and All-Pro tight end George Kittle back for the match-up, as both returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.
The Falcons will be looking for wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. to return to the lineup on Sunday. Left tackle Jake Matthews, who was injured in the first half of Atlanta’s Week 6 victory, is currently considered day-to-day. He has not missed a game since 2014.
With playoff implications already looming large in mid-October, Sunday night’s matchup carries the weight of a postseason game, the second straight for the Atlanta Falcons. A win would not only strengthen Atlanta’s playoff odds to 71% (per PFF) but would also further cement the team as a true contender in the NFC. The Falcons thrived in a playoff-like atmosphere against Buffalo; now they’ll need to prove they can do it again, this time on the road.