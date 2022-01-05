Falcons LISTEN: Will Sunday be Matt Ryan's Final Game in Atlanta?

Locked On Falcons: Will Week 18 Be Matt Ryan's Final Game With the Falcons?

Sunday's game will be Matt Ryan's 222nd appearance for the Atlanta Falcons.

Will it be his last?

Ryan is due for a massive raise this offseason. According to Spotrac, Ryan is expected to make $16.25 million as his base salary in 2022.

If the Falcons wish to move on from Ryan, they will need to have a replacement worth developing through the draft, like Liberty's Malik Willis or North Carolina's Sam Howell. Or they will have to go after a veteran.

And of course, there are major financial ramifications no matter which way Atlanta goes.

There are a number of quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason, like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers or Seattle's Russell Wilson, and the Falcons might want to take the risk and bring one of those upgrades to replace Ryan. ... but while such a setup might seem dreamy, there are huge financial blockades there as well.

It can be argued that Ryan is not the same as he was five years ago when he was the MVP, and that he ranks in the middle of the pack compared to other NFL starting quarterbacks. So, if you want to move on from Ryan, be sure the successor has more value and direction.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons.com) to recap the Falcons' Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills and the future of the team with Ryan.

First, Tori shares her thoughts on the key turning point where things went wrong for the Falcons in their loss to the Bills as well as if there's any value to having "impressive losses" at this point in the year.

Then, they discuss the Falcons' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Saints to discuss their potential motivation and if we'll see more opportunities for younger, untested players.

Finally, Tori discusses whether or not this Week 18 game will be the final home game for Ryan in a Falcons uniform.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.