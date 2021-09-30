LISTEN: Can Falcons Keep Momentum Going vs. Washington?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Washington Crossover Week 4 Preview with Locked On Washington Football Team

The Atlanta Falcons showed life in the last two drives against the New York Giants last Sunday to pick up their first win of the season.

Now, they'll look to carry that momentum into this weekend when the Washington Football Team comes to town.

Despite an abysmal showing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and a disappointing performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the Falcons have a chance to get to .500 before jetting across the pond to face the New York Jets in London next week.

In these next two weeks, the Falcons have the ability to erase their nightmarish start of the season with some winnable contests coming up.

A loss this weekend could kill that momentum and send the season right back down the toilet, which makes this weekend as close to a "must win" game as it can get in Week 4.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by David Harrison (Locked On Washington Football Team) to preview the Week 4 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Football Team.

First, Aaron breaks down the impending returns of guard Josh Andrews and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the injured reserve.

Then, the pair discuss the causes of Washington's defensive downturn and if the struggling Falcons offense is the ideal matchup to get things back on track.

They discuss Washington's offensive identity, which team will get off to a faster start, the mismatches in the trenches, and a key Falcon player to keep an eye on.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

