QB Index: Can Falcons MVP Matt Ryan Rise Above 'Middle of the Pack'?

By the time the 2021 NFL season was done, the Atlanta Falcons managed a 7-10 record - almost middle-of-the-pack - and they did so in part because of the leadership veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who finished the year with 3,968 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of 67.

Which, according to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, ranks Ryan ... in the middle of the pack.

Rosenthal places Ryan at No. 15 in his 2021 QB index. Writes Rosenthal:

“Ryan is in decline, but a competent offensive line would help to slow it down. He can still move well enough in the pocket, makes good decisions and hits his targets. This may not sound exciting, but it’s good enough for him to remain a league-average starter.”

While the ranking of quarterbacks is highly subjective (we saw the other day an ESPN ranking of QBs that put Los Angeles Rams standout Matthew Stafford at No. 3, above Green Bay Packers all-timer Aaron Rodgers, while omitting Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes altogether) we think Rosenthal nails it in his remarks on Ryan.

"In decline''? As he approaches age 37, that is surely true.

In need of a "competent offensive line''? Yes, this was a glaring weakness of first-year coach Arthur Smith's club.

"Movement,'' "decisions'' and "accuracy''? Check, check, check.

But then we get to the core of the "problem vs. solution'' question: Is employing a "league-average quarterback'' with two years remaining on his contract ($48.6 million in 2022 and $43.6 million in 2023) good enough?

There is likely no escape hatch here; that money makes a trade of Ryan difficult, and besides, if Atlanta swaps out the former MVP, who plays quarterback for the Falcons in 2022?

The two solutions are to try to build quickly around Ryan to give him one or two final shots at this, or to cave to the likely realities and start building a post-Ryan roster (See: Willis, Malik, NFL Draft). Atlanta can beat the odds, of course. But "middle-of-the-pack'' might have to be the theme for 2022, not just for Matt Ryan, but for the entire franchise.