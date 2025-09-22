Raheem Morris Not Concerned with Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.'s Confidence
The Atlanta Falcons went on the road in Week 2 to upset the Minnesota Vikings behind a stout running game and ferocious defense.
They faltered in the red zone, going 0-4, before a gimme touchdown from the Vikings, trying to get the ball back in the final minutes. Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for just 135 yards but kept the ball out of harm's way.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
In Sunday's game against the Panthers, the early game plan seemed to have one goal in mind: get Penix and the passing game on track.
The Falcons threw the ball on seven of their nine plays on the opening drive before kicker Parker Romo missed a 49-yard field goal attempt. Penix never looked comfortable in the passing game and finished 18 of 36 for 172 yards with two costly interceptions as the Falcons were shut out 30-0 in Charlotte.
Head coach Raheem Morris went to backup Kirk Cousins once the game was out of hand, in part to protect his young quarterback both physically and mentally.
"The game was out of hand," Morris said after the game on Sunday. "You move on, keep him out of harm's way. Keep our guys out of harm's way. The game's out of hand; they got us."
Morris doesn't have any concerns about Penix's confidence as the team tries to rebound at home on Sunday against the 2-1 Washington Commanders.
"I don't worry about Mike's confidence," Morris said. "Gotta go back and practice, go back to the drawing board, go back and do the things you're capable of doing, which we've seen him be able to do throughout the last two years, and let him go out there and do it. We'll go to practice this week. It will be a critical week for us ahead with another really tough opponent coming in."
After the game, Penix chalked up his performance to being a bad day at the office.
"Definitely, some of it was definitely me," Penix said of his bad day. "Some of it, the defense, they had good looks, and they just gave a good look, and I wasn't prepared for it, which I have to be. But, at the end of the day, I've got to make those plays. I've got to find my guys that's open. We just got to execute better as a whole.
"I felt good. You just can't miss. You can't miss, man. It’s the best. We're playing the best of the best. And I've got to make sure I give my guys opportunities to make plays. I did mess up on that at times during the game."
The Commanders are coming off a workmanlike win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the game with a sprained knee, putting former Falcons' quarterback Marcus Mariota into the spotlight.
Mariota coolly executed the Commanders' offense to the tune of 15 of 21 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 40 yards and another score.
Indications are that Daniels will be back for the Falcons game on Sunday, but Mariota returning to face the team he walked out on three years ago would make for an interesting story.
The Falcons, once again, find themselves at a crossroads. Their defense has been good. Their offense has moved the ball without putting up points, and their special teams have been a disaster in two of the first three games.
Morris has confidence in a bounce-back game for Penix and the Falcons, and they'll need it with the next three games coming against the Commanders, Bills (3-0), and at 49ers (3-0).