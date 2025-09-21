Commanders bounce back, beat Raiders behind Marcus Mariota
The Washington Commanders are back in the win column after a 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 inside Northwest Stadium.
The game started with a massive Deebo Samuel kickoff return to get the Commanders inside Raiders territory. Five plays later, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota ran the ball with a two-yard touchdown run.
While the two teams traded field goals, the Raiders tied the game after a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker.
The Commanders broke the tie in the second quarter with a 60-yard run from running back Jeremy McNichols to take a touchdown lead. Then, Mariota was able to advance the ball up the field enough for Matt Gay to connect on a field goal that gave the Commanders a two-score lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the team's rookie class stepped up to the plate to give the Commanders an insurmountable lead. Wide receiver Jaylin Lane, a fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, returned a 90-yard punt for a touchdown. Then, seventh-round running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a one-yard score to put another touchdown on the board.
While another two Tucker touchdowns gave the Raiders some life, the Commanders put the finishing touch on the win with a 43-yard score from Mariota to wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.
If there was any downside from the game, Terry McLaurin left the contest with a quad injury. He had his best showing yet with the Commanders this season, hauling in three passes for 74 yards.
Overall, the Commanders should be pretty happy with their performance. Despite having several players out with injuries, they bounced back and responded with a huge statement, which could give them a lot of confidence moving forward.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, hoping to start a win streak.
