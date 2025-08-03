Atlanta Falcons Rookie Xavier Watts Receives Highest Compliment from Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in the defense in their last two NFL Drafts, particularly in 2025 with two first-round picks being used on edge rushers.
Often overlooked in the teeth-gnashing from national media about the absurdly high price general manager Terry Fontenot paid to get back in the first round for James Pearce Jr., is that Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts was included in return for the Falcons' second-round pick and 2026 first used on Pearce.
Pearce and Watts for a first and second-round pick doesn't sound like the selling of the farm made out by national pundits pushing a narrative. Especially the way Pearce and Watts have been playing in Falcons training camp.
Pearce has been one of the defensive stars, but earlier this week, head coach Raheem Morris had the chance to discuss Watts and paid him the ultimate compliment.
"Watts is an adult," Morris said flatly. "That's the easiest way for me to put it. He is serious. There's not a lot funny to him. He's very conscientious. He's got pro-like skillsets. He also gets some first-team reps. He's able to mix it up with the second team. He's able to be a leader that way."
As Watts has bounced back and forth between the ones and twos, it's interesting to hear one of Morris's explanations. The Falcons want Watts to start. That's clear based on where they drafted him, but starting as a rookie takes time. It's no surprise that he opened training camp playing with the second team.
However, to hear Morris say it's in part so he can develop his leadership skills as a rookie on a new team, speaks to the early high expectations they have for Watts.
"He comes from a great background there at Notre Dame and what they were able to do, and JD [Bertrand] gave him – a glowing recommendation from JD. Coach [Marcus] Freeman does such a great job with all those guys out there," said Morris.
It's here that Morris paid Watts the ultimate compliment.
"I almost treat him not on a Jessie Bates level, but very close, very similar, probably what a Jessie Bates probably was as a rookie," Morris said.
Bates is the leader of this Falcons team. He's the highest-rated safety on Madden 26. To put Watts on a similar path as Bates is high praise for the Falcons rookie.
It will also benefit Watts to play next to such a player still in his prime. Bates isn't a grizzled veteran there to help impart knowledge on the kids. He's at the top of his game, including the preparation and what it takes to be a pro.
“Jessie is valuable on so many different levels. I can't even elaborate on that. But to have him work directly with a guy across from him, both being very highly competitive, both being very cerebral, like we talked about, both having a unique skillset of being a visual player on the quarterback and being able to pick up things very quickly. I noticed that from day one at rookie minicamp, how quickly you can transition from the classroom to the field, and those are the things that will really fire you up, and Jessie just adds that to them."
The Falcons have a youth movement on defense, and the future is now for Xavier Watts.