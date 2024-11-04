Report: Falcons Star Likely Dodges Long-Term Injury
While the Atlanta Falcons took a 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they lost star receiver Drake London to injury.
But according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, London's absence isn't expected to be long.
"London will have tests done, but the belief is he suffered a hip pointer," Rapoport tweeted Monday. "While those can be frustrating, they are not long-term issues.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not have an update on London's status postgame.
The injury occurred late in the first quarter, when London soared above Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and picked quarterback Kirk Cousins's pass out of the air, snagging a nine-yard touchdown pass.
However, when London hit the ground, he injured his hip. On the sideline, London pedaled furiously on a stationary bike, though without a helmet in hand. He remained engaged with his teammates, celebrating after receiver Darnell Mooney's second quarter touchdown and sharing a chat with Cousins.
He was officially ruled out of the game at halftime.
London was replaced by veteran wideout and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge, the hero in Atlanta's Week 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hodge caught one pass for nine yards and drew praise from Morris postgame.
"I'm very proud of the guys that were able to step up and fill roles in those shoes," Morris said. "We had the ability to get Red out there and be able to go out there for Drake. Whoever else has been asked to step up on this team has done an outstanding job."
At the time of his exit, London had two receptions for 27 yards and a score. He entered Sunday as the Falcons' leading receiver with 48 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns.
Now, Atlanta awaits a final determination on London's health -- but at least for now, he appears alright long-term.
The Falcons (6-3) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (2-7) inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.