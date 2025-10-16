Rookie Edge Rusher Added to Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons, fresh off one of their overall best team performances on Monday when they took down the Buffalo Bills 24-14, will put their winning streak on the line this weekend on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Falcons were back on the practice field on Thursday after doing walk-throughs the day before. While yesterday’s report was considered “an estimate,” Thursday's is more of a definitive look at who was and was not available.
The first big piece of news was that the Falcons designated safety Jordan Fuller to return to practices. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) due to a knee injury he picked up before their Week 2 win over the Vikings. Fuller did play in Week 1, and 16 of his 17 total snaps came on special teams. The Falcons have 21 days to evaluate him before they're forced to make another roster move on the 53-man roster.
He was a full participant on Thursday.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was included on Wednesday as a limited participant and was seen on the field on Thursday, where he was limited. The No. 2 wideout missed Monday’s game with a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 4.
No. 3 receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was not seen at practice Thursday. He was a healthy scratch on Monday night in what was described by Raheem Morris as a “coach’s decision.”
Left tackle Jake Matthews was also not seen at practice on Thursday. The veteran has started 183 consecutive games for the Falcons, but the Morris remained hopeful he could still make it to Sunday.
“All I know is it's going to be day-to-day,” Morris said on Tuesday. “It was an ankle. We know who he is. We know what he doesn't miss. We’ll just have to see, but I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night.”
Of the others who missed Monday’s game, cornerbacks Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and Clark Phillips III were both listed as DNPs on Thursday.
Rookie pass rusher Jalon Walker (groin) was a new addition to the DNPs on Wednesday and was again absent. Tight end and special teams contributor Feleipe Franks (calf) was limited.
Veteran edge Leonard Floyd (illness) was back as a full participant.
In positive news, Ta’Quon Graham (calf) has continued to make his return from his early-season stint on injured reserve. His 21-day window was opened last week, and he was back on the practice field Thursday as a full participant.
See below for the Atlanta Falcons’ full injury report from Thursday.
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- DL LaCale London (triceps) – FP on Wed
- DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf) – FP on Wed
- Edge Leonard Floyd (illness) – DNP on Wed
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – Returning from IR
LIMTED PARTICIPATION:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – LP on Wed
- TE Feleipe Franks (calf) – LP on Wed
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – DNP on Wed
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) – DNP on Wed
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – DNP on Wed
- T Jake Matthews (ankle) – DNP on Wed
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (not injury related – other)