Desmond Trufant Out; Saints Cut Former Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have cut former Atlanta Falcons cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Brian Poole.

Dov Kleiman reported the news on Twitter.

The 31-year old Trufant spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Falcons. He was a first-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2013 when the Falcons took him 22nd overall out of Washington.

Trufant made his only Pro Bowl in 2015 after he had an interception and 11 passes defended.

In 2017 he was signed to a five-year $68.7 million contract by then-general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

He was released in 2019 by Atlanta, but the Falcons are still paying for that contract. Trufant counts $5.8 million in dead cap money for the Falcons according to Spotrac.

Trufant played six games for the Detroit Lions in 2020 and appeared in two games with New Orleans this season.

Poole was an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2016. He ended up starting nine games his rookie season. He played three years with the Falcons before signing two one-year deals with the Jets.

Poole had been on injured reserve with the Saints and hadn't appeared in a game with them this season.

Poole and Trufant suffered a similar fate to former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who signed with New Orleans in the summer but was cut before playing a game with the Saints.

The Falcons were also busy on Tuesday making three roster moves including signing tight end Parker Hesse to the practice squad and releasing kicker Elliot Fry and linebacker George Obinna from the practice squad.

Atlanta also brought in free agent safety Will Parks for a workout, according to multiple reports.

The Falcons are off this week before traveling to Miami to take on the 1-4 Dolphins, who are in Jacksonville on Sunday.