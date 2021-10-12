Roster Update: Falcons Make 3 Moves

The Atlanta Falcons open two roster spots with three moves on Tuesday.

It might be a bye week, but the Atlanta Falcons are busy making roster moves.

Atlanta announced on Tuesday they signed tight end Parker Hesse to the practice squad while releasing kicker Elliot Fry and linebacker George Obinna.

Hesse had spent the past several weeks on the Falcons active roster and saw action in games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Weeks 1 and 2 respectively.

The Falcons haven't made a corresponding move to replace his spot on the 53-man roster, but offensive lineman Josh Andrews could be close to returning from injured reserve.

Andrews was the presumed starter at left guard before breaking his hand in training camp. His injury forced Jaylen Mayfield into action, and while the rookie from Michigan has shown improvement, he has been the Falcons worst performer on the offensive line this season.

Fry was signed to the practice squad last week, and obviously never made an appearance with the Falcons before being released on Tuesday.

Fry played four years with the South Carolina Gamecocks and finished his career as their all-time leading scorer.

Obinna was cut by the Falcons on August 16, resigned to the practice squad on September 1st, and released again on Tuesday.

He has yet to make an NFL appearance.

The release of two players opens a spot on the 16-man practice squad as well.

Safety Will Parks could be a candidate as he was brought in for a workout on Tuesday according to reports.

Parks played with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. The fifth-year veteran had 31 tackles last season combined with both teams.

Atlanta is off this week before traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins on October 24th. The Falcons will hope to even their record against the struggling 1-4 Dolphins who take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.