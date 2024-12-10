Atlanta Falcons Prepare for Unthinkable vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The updated 2025 NFL Draft order per Tankathon has the (2-11) Las Vegas Raiders and the (2-11) New York Giants as the owners of the top two picks.
Those are the next-two opponents for the Atlanta Falcons.
Entering what should technically be the easiest two-game stretch of the Falcons’ schedule (or any NFL team’s schedule), how bad can it possibly be? A four-game losing streak having blown a comfortable NFC South lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons surely can’t keep it going…right?
Kirk Cousins-Michael Penix Jr. has been the ad nauseam talking point among Falcons faithful. This four-game losing streak simultaneously coexisting in Hades with Cousins’s 0:8 touchdown to interception ratio during that span can’t possibly be worse than the possibility of losing to the Raiders or Giants.
The Raiders are primed to welcome Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the top of the NFL Draft in April. Until then? Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone two weeks ago, followed by backup Aidan O’Connell suffering a bone bruise Sunday.
Want to hear something bleak & haunting? The Atlanta Falcons most likely face former Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder on Monday Night Football’s Week 15 doubleheader. Ridder was shipped to the Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore shortly after the Falcons signed Cousins.
He didn't make the Cardinals 53-man active roster and was plucked off their practice squad by the Raiders.
O'Connell remains doubtful and Ridder accounted for himself well last week as his replacement going 12 of 18 for 101 yards without a touchdown or interception.
This is the part where long-suffering Atlanta Falcons fans roll their eyes and say “of course we’re facing Ridder on Monday Night Football.”
Falcons fans understand pain. You don’t support the 27th worst team in NFL history without your share of scars. The worst case scenario is pretty much status quo by the Dirty Birds.
Raheem Morris has been consistently asked the status of Cousins, and fans have asked what could it possibly take to replace Cousins with Penix? Losing to Ridder in front of a national audience might do it.
And if it doesn’t, nothing will.
After releasing very well-compensated former 1st Round pick QB Daniel Jones, the Giants opted for Drew Lock (Questionable) and another plate of Tommy DeVito. Lock is 42/81 passing (51.8%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions the last-two games.
Forecast Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the next New York headline in 2025.
If Falcons Penix steps on the field he is respectfully blowing past in ability over anyone the Raiders and Giants could trot out.
According to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Cousins is going to keep starting. Can December 2024 Kirk Cousins bounce back and (can’t believe I’m saying this) be better than and beat a cumulative 4-22 Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, Aidan O’Connell, & Desmond RIDDER?
What will it take for Morris to come off the “Kirk has earned this chance to right the ship” despite being given multiple weeks? What will it take for the locker room to lose some of that charming allegiance to backing Cousins?
How bad can it get in Atlanta?
Go ahead and lose to the worst-ranked team in the entire league on primetime in Vegas and find out if you’d like. Because losing to the 1st (Carolina), 2nd (Washington), 4th (Arizona), and 7th (Titans) worst teams in 2023-2024 after blowing a lead in the NFC South worked out great for Arthur Smith’s employment.