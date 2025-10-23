Status of Several Key Falcons In Doubt After Thursday's Practice
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are back in Atlanta on Sunday, looking to get a win over a struggling Miami Dolphins team. They come into this game with several lingering health concerns with prominent starters and reserves.
Wednesday’s injury report was an estimation, since the Falcons did not practice, but Thursday gave us a better idea of what we can expect on Sunday.
The status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is what looms the largest for Atlanta.
Head coach Raheem Morris said Penix was “day-to-day” with what he called a “bone bruise,” and he was limited for a second-straight practice. The quarterback expressed confidence that he would be able to play when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
Left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) continued the longest active streak of NFL starts last week and was also listed as limited on Thursday. He played with a rather large ankle brace on Sunday, but finished the game. It would not be surprising to see him remain on the limited participant list and still play against Miami.
At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was again a limited participant on Thursday. He returned to the field in Week 7 with three catches for 68 yards. It would appear he is trending in the right direction towards playing on Sunday.
Running back Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) were also limited on Thursday. Two additions to the list were edge rusher Leonard Floyd (rest) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf).
Rookie corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has missed the last two weeks of games, while edge Jalon Walker (groin) missed Sunday’s game in San Francisco. Neither practiced on Thursday, their second-straight day of missing practice, and their status for Sunday may be in doubt.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was again a DNP on Thursday. Morris did not rule out the possibility that he could land on the injured reserve when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
Safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot) were both full participants again on Thursday. Special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge, who was not listed in this report on Wednesday, appeared on Thursday's full participant list.
See below for the full injury report after Thursday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (pectoral) – Not listed Wed, FP on Thurs
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – FP on Wed, Thurs
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – FP on Wed, Thurs
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – LP on Wed, Thurs
- QB Michael Penix (knee) – LP on Wed, Thurs
- RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) – LP on Wed, Thurs
- CB Mike Ford (calf) – LP on Wed, Thurs
- T Jake Matthews (ankle) – LP on Wed, Thurs
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – LP on Wed, Thurs
- Edge Leonard Floyd (not injury related – rest) – Not listed Wed, LP on Thurs
- TE Feleipe Franks (calf) – Not listed Wed, LP on Thurs
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- ILB Divine Deablo (forearm) – DNL on Wed, Thurs
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – DNP on Wed, Thurs
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) – DNP on Wed, Thurs