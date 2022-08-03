Skip to main content

'The Old Guy': Lorenzo Carter Off to Fast Start with Falcons

Carter signed with the Falcons this offseason after four seasons with the Giants.

The Atlanta Falcons knew they needed to address the pass rush this past offseason.

A league-low 18 sacks is a big reason why the team finished 7-10 and outside the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

While the Falcons are in a rebuild and counting on the youth to bring the team back to relevancy, there's a necessity for experience and leadership from veterans.

And that's exactly why the team signed Georgia native and fifth-year pro Lorenzo Carter this offseason.

"Zo's the old guy in that room and he's not that old," head coach Arthur Smith said. Him and Ade (Ogundeji), those guys are working. I think Zo can bring a lot as that outside linebacker and a rusher. He's got a lot of length. I really like his work habits. Been really pleased with Zo so far."

Carter was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Last season, Carter recorded career-highs with 50 tackles, five sacks and his first career interception.

Carter is only 26, but that makes him the oldest player in the outside linebackers room. Apart from Ade Ogundeji's one sack last season, he's the only player to have recorded a sack in the NFL. That should likely change this season with rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone in the rotation, but Carter is going to be the likeliest linebacker to contribute early in the season.

Without Carter leading the way, it could look like another struggling season for the Falcons defense.

