Trey Hendrickson Throws Atlanta Falcons a Lifeline as Possible Trade Candidate
If the Atlanta Falcons were hopeful of landing a proven veteran to fill their glaring need at the edge rusher position, then just maybe, a window of opportunity has swung open.
Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl edge Trey Hendrickson's desire to leverage a contract extension might see him plying his trade elsewhere in 2025, but that's nothing new, right?
Recent developments are shifting the entire landscape at present, and consequently, it's rather powerfully suggesting that a parting may be fully in the offing.
That's all despite Hendrickson still having one-year remaining on his current deal with Cincinnati, a package that his own executive vice president Katie Blackburn has claimed he should be happy with.
"That was a little disappointing because communication has been poor over the last couple of months," Hendrickson directly referenced Blackburn's comments she made on Tuesday. "That's something I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It's been something that's been a little frustrating, but again, this is the business of it. I'm incredibly blessed to be in the NFL, and I'm excited to be a Bengal, right?"
Ugly spats aside, the never ending rumor mill has understandably matched Hendrickson's abilities to sack quarterbacks together with the Falcons current inability to do exactly that. Hendrickson’s 17.5 sacks each of the last-two seasons, more than halves the total amount of sacks (31) the Falcons had as a team in 2024.
Now aged 30, Hendrickson’s final year of his contract pays him a non-guaranteed $15.8 million, or roughly one-third of the highest earner at his position. It’s understandable he isn’t anxious to play 2025 on what amounts to be a week-to-week contract.
He’s looking for security as he approaches what is probably his last chance at a mega-deal.
"I don't think I want to play for incentives that will be out of my control. I don't think I want to play for a short-term contract and see where it goes," said Hendrickson. “I would like to tell my wife here is where we're going to live, here's where we're going to build a family together. Some of those things come from what I've been able to do on a football field. I like that to do the talking for me."
The Atlanta Falcons have been seen as a logical trade partner for Hendrickson with a glaring need for a dominant pass rusher, but does his age and cost of acquisition fit with the current structure of the team? They’re low on salary cap funds, but still have the ability to clear room in 2025, and a new deal for Hendrickson would be cap friendly in the first year while the Falcons clear the bulk of Kirk Cousins contract.
Without Kirk Cousins on the books, the Falcons might have found themselves in position to spend a high-draft pick in a trade for two-to-three years of Hendrickson. However, the $100-million guaranteed that could have gone towards building around quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is currently slated to be an expensive backup or dead cap anchor.
The Falcons have too many holes on defense to expensively try and fill just one for a couple of years. They’re not one dominant player away from being a Super Bowl contender. A cheaper, cost controlled rookie at No. 15 looks to be the direction the Falcons will head towards addressing their deficiencies on defense.
While Hendrickson might be available in a trade, the timing probably isn’t right for the Atlanta Falcons.