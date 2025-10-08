Unsung Heroes of the Atlanta Falcons Offense
Amidst the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive woes (aside from Week 4), the offensive line has quietly been playing some of its best football in years. Despite losing starting right tackle Kaleb McGary for the season with a leg injury, the unit has allowed just five total sacks in four games, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, trailing only the Indianapolis Colts (4).
It’s also the fewest sacks Atlanta has surrendered in their first four games since 2009, when the team gave up just two sacks through the first month of football.
Leading the way for the Falcons in pass blocking has been All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom, who in four games has given up just six total pressures, one quarterback hit and zero sacks per Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Elijah Wilkinson, who’s filling in for the injured McGary, “struggled” slightly to start the season. In Atlanta’s first two games of the season, the tackle surrendered seven total pressures and a sack; however, in the last two games, he’s given up only two pressures combined and has had zero penalties or sacks.
Ryan Neuzil took over as the Falcons' starting center after the team let Drew Dalman taste free agency this past offseason. Neuzil has not let quarterback Michael Penix Jr. be touched, allowing just four total pressures and zero quarterback hits or sacks in four games.
Like Wilkinson, Matthew Bergeron, the left guard, got off to a bit of a shaky start. He gave up two quarterback hits and a sack during the first two games of the season. However, since Week 2, the guard has not given up a hit or sack.
Veteran left tackle Jake Matthews is currently PFF’s ninth highest graded tackle in regards to pass blocking with an 80.7 grade. He has surrendered one sack and two quarterback hits in four games.
The unit has been great in regards to pass blocking, while also opening things up for the run game.. Head coach Raheem Morris gave props to the offensive line on Tuesday, stating they help pave the way for running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
“I think our up front [offensive line] is having the ability to be able to run the football,” Morris said.
The Falcons currently average 136.0 rushing yards per game, the sixth-highest mark in the NFL. Three of five players on the Falcons' offensive line have a 63 or better PFF run blocking grade. Two of them have grades above 70. Bergeron’s 75.1 run block grade is the 12th highest of 104 total guards. Neuzil’s 72.9 is the 10th highest of 48 total centers.
Despite injuries to Kaleb McGary and backup swing tackle Storm Norton and some lingering uncertainty surrounding Ryan Neuzil’s transition into the full-time starting center role, the offensive line has been one of Atlanta’s most consistent and overlooked strengths this season. While much of the focus has been on the Falcons' offensive struggles, the front five have quietly been playing extremely well.