Updated Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart Following Joint Practice with Titans
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons finished their first of two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans ahead of Friday’s second preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Several starters showcased what they could do, while fans and media were given a look at where things may potentially stand for other players on the roster.
Accompanying the joint session with the Titans on Tuesday was the team’s update of their unofficial depth chart.
Like many things that happen during Training Camp and the preseason of an NFL season, this should not be treated like anything close to a final product. Player performances fluctuate, and more roster cuts or additions could always come later on down the line.
This announcement, however, does give us a better idea of where things stand before the Titans game on Friday.
OFFENSIVE STARTERS:
WR – Drake London
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Matthew Bergeron
C – Ryan Neuzil
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary
TE – Charlie Woerner
TE – Kyle Pitts Sr.
RB – Bijan Robinson
QB – Michael Penix Jr.
WR – Darnell Mooney
WR – Ray-Ray McCloud
OFFENSIVE BACKUPS:
WR – KhaDarel Hodge
LT – Storm Norton
LG – Elijah Wilkinson
C – Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Kyle Hinton
RT – Brandon Parker
TE – Teagan Quitoriano
TE – Feleipe Franks
RB – Tyler Allgeier
QB – Kirk Cousins
WR – Casey Washington
WR – Jamal Agnew
OFFENSIVE RESERVES:
WR – Nick Nash / Chris Blair / Quincy Skinner Jr.
LT – Tyrone Wheatley Jr. / Jordan Williams
LG – Matthew Cindric
C – Joshua Gray / Jake Hanson
RG – none listed
RT – Jack Nelson
TE – Nikola Kalinic
TE – Joshua Simon
RB – Carlos Washington / Nathan Carter / Elijah Dotson
QB – Easton Stick / Emory Jones
WR – DJ Chark
WR – Dylan Drummond / Nick Nash / Jesse Matthews
There are no changes to the offensive starters from the first depth chart released, and barring injury, there likely won’t be throughout the season.
Similar to the starters, there are no changes to the list of reserves. One major item worth keeping an eye on is the status of the second-string offensive line. The Falcons signed center Jake Hanson to provide some competition with Jovaughn Gwyn and Joshua Gray.
Additionally, the wide receivers will continue jockeying for position. Jamal Agnew and KhaDarel Hodge both remain favorites to make the roster with special teams roles, leaving Casey Washington, Chris Blair, and David Sills V battling it out for what may end up being the final roster spot. As of now, it appears that the tenured Washington still has the leg up. DJ Chark still looks to be on the outside looking in.
At reserve running back, Elijah Dotson’s name has also appeared after a hamstring hampered Carlos Washington Jr, holding him out of the last several practices and the first preseason action last Friday.
DEFENSIVE STARTERS:
ED – Leonard Floyd
DL – David Onyemata
DL – Ruke Orhorhoro
ED – Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Kaden Elliss
ILB – Divine Deablo
CB – A.J. Terrell Jr.
S – Jessie Bates III
S – Jordan Fuller
CB – Mike Hughes
NB – Dee Alford
DEFENSIVE BACKUPS:
ED – James Pearce Jr.
DL – Zach Harrison
DL – Brandon Dorlus
ED – Jalon Walker
ILB – JD Bertrand
ILB – Caleb Johnson
CB – Lamar Jackson
S – DeMarcco Hellams
S – Xavier Watts
CB – Clark Phillips III
NB – Billy Bowman Jr.
DEFENSIVE RESERVES:
ED – Khalid Kareem
DL – Ta’Quon Graham / LaCale London
DL – Morgan Fox / Kentavius Street / Simeon Barrow Jr.
ED – Bralen Trice
ILB – Josh Woods / Nick Kubitz
ILB – DeAngelo Malone
CB – Cobee Bryant / Dontae Manning
S – Josh Thompson / Ronnie Harrison
S – Henry Black
CB – Natrone Brooks / Keith Taylor
NB – Mike Ford Jr.
There are no changes to the defensive starters from the first depth chart released.
Similar to what we saw last week, the coaching staff is certainly giving the benefit of the doubt to the veterans. Dee Alford is listed as the starter at nickel, while Jordan Fuller is listed as the starter at safety, but both players have ceded time to rookies Billy Bowman Jr and Xavier Watts in recent days. Those battles remain ongoing, but it is still advantage veterans for now.
All four drafted rookies are included with the second team defense, but all four have a chance to move into starting roles between now and Week 1.
The defensive line will feature a deep group that will frequently turn over throughout the season, and even from down to down. Ruke Orhorohoro and Brandon Dorlus will lead the youth movement with this group, but guys like Zach Harrison should not be forgotten – especially after his extended reps with the first team on Tuesday. Expect this unit to continue evolving throughout camp.
Josh Woods, who led the team in tackles on Friday, is still listed with the third team. He has continued to perform well during camp and may make a push at the 53-man roster if he continues to play well. Caleb Johnson, who has been absent for personal reasons and is still listed with the backups, could start feeling some of that pressure if Woods keeps playing well.
SPECIALISTS:
K – Younghoe Koo / Lenny Kreig
P – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Jamal Agnew / Ray-Ray McCloud III / Mike Hughes / Dee Alford / Dylan Drummond / Natrone Brooks / Elijah Dotson / Jesse Matthews
KR – Jamal Agnew / Ray-Ray McCloud III / Mike Hughes / Natrone Brooks / Elijah Dotson / Dee Alford / Nathan Carter / Jesse Matthews
Several players have been added to the list of reserves at the return spots. Jamal Agnew remains the clear favorite, but it appears that the staff will give every opportunity to the players down the roster to secure a spot here.
There are no changes to the kicker spot, but Younghoe Koo was announced as the kicker for Friday’s game with Tennessee.