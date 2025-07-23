Watch Atlanta Falcons Players Arriving for Training Camp
Football is back – well, sort of.
The long offseason is finally coming to an end as Atlanta Falcons training camp is set to get underway on Thursday, but Wednesday morning marked the triumphant return of players to Flowery Branch.
All eyes were on Michael Penix Jr. as he strolled into camp.
There seemed to be a common "Mooney World" theme going on. DeMarcco Hellams is sporting one of the shirts as he arrives. Hellams was written in as the starting safety last season, before the treacherous turf in Miami Gardens ended his year before the season began. Now he faces an uphill battle to win a starting spot over third-round pick Xavier Watts and veteran free agent addition Jordan Fuller.
Kyle Pitts stole the show with his entrance. Pitts has been one of the most talked-about players on the team as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
Bijan Robinson has aspirations of explosive plays and offensive player of the year dreams.
Training camp is set to kick off the Michael Penix era in Atlanta in what will be a critical season for the Falcons’ front office and coaching staff. The franchise is in the midst of a seven year playoff drought, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.
Fans will be able to come to Flowery Branch to take in practices after construction on the team’s facilities halted their involvement last summer. Find a full list of dates to know here.
Spirits are high for fans and players alike, but the real work starts Thursday.