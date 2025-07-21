Important dates for Falcons fans to know this preseason
With Atlanta Falcons training camp officially kicking off on Thursday, the NFL offseason is behind us. Looking ahead to camp and subsequently to the NFL Preseason, Falcons on SI put together a cumulative list of dates that fans should be aware of ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Gates will open at Flowery Branch starting at 8:30 AM each day, and you can get your tickets here. A limited number of free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tuesday, July 22 – At 4:00 p.m. ET, the signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m. ET, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.
Wednesday, July 23 – Falcons players arrive at Flowery Branch for training camp.
Thursday, July 24 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30. Head coach Raheem Morris speaks to the media afterwards.
Friday, July 25 – no practice
Saturday, July 26 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30. Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith speaks to the media afterwards.
Sunday, July 27 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30. General Manager Terry Fontenot speaks to the media afterwards.
Monday, July 28 – no practice
Tuesday, July 29 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30.
Wednesday, July 30 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30.
Thursday, July 31 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30. The Hall of Fame Game between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions is in Canton, OH, starting at 8:00.
Monday, Aug. 4 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30.
Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30. If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2025 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2026 League Year.
Wednesday, Aug. 6 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:30.
Friday, Aug. 8 – Preseason game No. 1 vs. Detroit Lions (Mercedes Benz Stadium)
Monday, Aug. 11 – Practice is open to the public starting at 9:40.
**Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Joint practice with the Tennessee Titans is open to the public starting at 9:40.
**Wednesday, Aug. 13 – Joint practice with the Tennessee Titans is open to the public
Friday, Aug. 15 – Preseason game No. 2 vs. Tennessee Titans (Mercedes Benz Stadium)
Friday, Aug. 22 – Final preseason game at the Dallas Cowboys (AT&T Stadium)
Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Before 4:00 p.m. ET, all NFL clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.
Wednesday, Aug. 27 – Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at noon ET. Clubs may then establish their practice squad of 17 players.
Sunday, Aug. 31 – Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs.
Sunday, Sept. 7 – Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mercedes Benz Stadium)