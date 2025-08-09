What Preseason Game Revealed About Falcons Depth at Wide Receiver
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney injured his shoulder on the first day of training camp. In theory, it should be difficult to cover for a wide receiver who tallied nearly 1,000 yards last season. However, Drake London said that they haven’t had an issue doing so.
“I’ve seen everybody step up, and I think that’s just like literally what our room consists of is next man up and everybody going to go out there and do their thing,” London said. “I always say this every time, we don’t really have no fall off with our room, with how this offense is, everybody’s good.”
Atlanta’s preseason game built a case for what London said. Multiple wide receivers made big plays. David Sills opened up the night with a 15-yard catch. It was his only catch of the game, but the wide receiver only played 13 offensive snaps. Sills has been a standout during camp, making play after play for the second-team offense.
However, the star of the show on offense was wide receiver Chris Blair. On a night where Atlanta could not get the run game going at all, Blair took over for a drive to score the Falcons’ lone offensive touchdown. Blair had three catches for 54 yards on the drive, including a nice 13-yard touchdown grab.
Blair saw action in four games last season and caught his first NFL pass in Michael Penix Jr’s debut game against the New York Giants.
Dylan Drummond reeled in eight catches and had 63 yards. This was the second-most receiving yards in the game, of either team, and the most of any Falcon.
Undrafted free agent Nick Nash also made some plays. Nash, who earned college football’s triple crown last season, had three catches for 35 yards. Nash has a lot of potential if he makes Atlanta’s final 53-man roster.
While Atlanta has solid depth behind London, Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons fans will feel a lot better about the wide receiver room when Mooney is back in play.
