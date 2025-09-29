Zac Robinson’s Sideline Shift Helps Falcons Unlock Michael Penix Jr. and Stars
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The reviews are in, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 4 experiment appears to have been a success. After struggling offensively in a Week 3 shutout in Carolina, a continuation of inconsistency on that side of the ball, Raheem Morris opted to move offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down to the sideline for games from the coach’s box.
After a resounding 34-point outburst against a steady Washington Commanders defense, the results achieved what the staff had hoped for.
“This week it seemed to move a little bit better with Zac [Robinson] down on the field,” head coach Raheem Morris said after the win. “The communication seemed brisk. It seemed more comfortable to what we are and what we want to do. I was pleased with how that worked out today.”
Robinson’s presence brought a level of calm to the sideline. Corrections could be made quickly and clearly. By all appearances, this directly translated to the team’s performance.
Michael Penix Jr. was noticeably more comfortable on the field, and it showed with his play in this game. There were certainly more factors in play than just Robinson’s presence on the field, but he looked confident with his throws. He was throwing the ball down the field, hitting his passes, and his performance unlocked the potential of this offense.
“It gives us confidence,” Penix said. “And to be able to come off to the sideline and be able to hear from him exactly what he's seeing and the way that he wants to set up the plays the next drive. It was awesome to have. And I feel like it definitely was a good thing for us today.”
The offense never looked rushed, as it had in previous weeks, and everyone appeared to find a new gear in this game.
As a unit, they finished with season-high totals in points (34) and yardage (435). Penix completed 20-of-26 passes for a career-high 313 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts Sr. all had 70 or more yards receiving. The running backs combined for 126 yards rushing.
“To be able to hear him tell me, and not coming from other coaches, but hear it coming from him, the guy who’s actually calling the play, I feel like that was definitely big-time,” Penix explained. “I feel like it was great.”
Bijan said after the game that Zac joked with him at halftime that he should have always been on the sideline. They were able to confer on routes and other concepts that, otherwise, they would have needed to wait until halftime.
“It’s bigger than just him being up there, but we can communicate with him and tell him how we feel, tell him what we see, and he can tell us what he sees,” the running back said. “It worked out perfectly. It’s really beneficial, I feel like, having him on the sideline.”
The offense found its groove, but more importantly, this team got back in the win column.
The struggles from Week 3 feel more and more like a distant memory, but the slog will begin after an early Week 5 bye week. Atlanta will play 13 straight weeks of football, including one game in Berlin. The up-and-down performances from the first four weeks will need to find a consistent flow, but Sunday likely gave them some confidence that they can meet the preseason expectations for this offense.