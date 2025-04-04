Falcons Linked to Fast-Rising Edge Rushing Prospect
The most obvious position the Atlanta Falcons will target in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is edge rusher. The team arguably hasn't had a dynamic edge rusher since earning a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2016-17 season.
With that in mind, NFL mock draft experts have projected the Falcons to select Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Mike Green and James Pearce this offseason.
But on Friday, ESPN's Jordan Reid connected the Falcons to another edge rusher possibility -- Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"After speaking with multiple scouts this week, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is a player teams are hot after in this loaded edge rusher group," Reid wrote. "He had a breakout senior season with the second-most sacks in the FBS (16.5), and he followed that up with a standout Senior Bowl performance.
"Viewed as an early Day 2 prospect in January, Ezeiruaku could now be picked as high as No. 15 to the Falcons or No. 18 to the Seahawks."
The latest NFL draft big board from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah reflects Ezeiruaku's rise in draft circles. Jeremiah ranked the Boston College product No. 25 overall among all prospects on his third big board released on April 2.
Ezeiruaku jumped five spots from No. 30 overall on Jeremiah's previous big board.
Bleacher Report hasn't released a 2025 NFL Draft big board since March 5. On that latest edition, BR ranked Ezeiruaku as the No. 66 overall prospect. While that's far from a first-round grade, that was a rise from No. 92 overall on BR's big board on Feb. 4.
During the 2024 season, Ezeiruaku led the ACC with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. The Boston College product had more sacks as a senior than his previous three college seasons combined.
Behind the breakout campaign, Ezeiruaku made first-team All-America.
There are now fewer than three weeks remaining until the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's not a lot more time to move up NFL draft boards.
But it will be interesting to see if Ezeiruaki continues to see his draft stock rise to the point where he's a serious possibility for the Falcons at No. 15 overall.