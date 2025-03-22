Pair of Falcons Former First-Rounders Make 'Way-Too-Early' Top Free Agents List
The 2025 NFL Draft hasn't occurred yet let alone the 2025 NFL season. But ESPN's Matt Bowen has already taken an early look at the top players set to be available in free agency next March.
Two Atlanta Falcons headlined Bowen's list on offense -- tight end Kyle Pitts and right tackle Kaleb McGary.
"Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Falcons. While the 2021 fourth overall pick hasn't reached his anticipated ceiling in the NFL quite yet, a strong 2025 could put Pitts in position to generate a strong free agent market thanks to his high-end abilities," wrote Bowen.
The Falcons selected Pitts at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. This fall, Pitts will complete the fifth and final season of his rookie contract.
Atlanta also drafted McGary in the first round at No. 31 overall in 2019.
"McGary's pass block win rate dropped to 82.9% in 2024 (86% in 2023), and longer pass rushers can give him issues by compressing the pocket. But when McGary is at the top of his game, his initial steps in pass protection and solid movement skills allow him to match speed off the edge," wrote Bowen.
McGary was one of five offensive linemen Bowen included on his list. Four of those linemen were offensive tackles.
Pitts was the fifth-listed tight end behind George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride and David Njoku.
As Bowen explained, if Pitts is among the top tight ends available next spring, he will have likely had a big 2025 campaign. Should that happen, it's likely the Falcons will do what they can to keep Pitts in Atlanta.
That could include placing the franchise tag on the former No. 4 pick. Franchise tags are relatively cheap for tight ends, so it would actually be a no-brainer move should Pitts finally return to his rookie season production.
McGary is far from guaranteed to leave too. Because of the flexibility in his current deal, it's possible the Falcons agree to an extension with McGary this summer. That could help lower his $16.5 million cap hit in 2025 as well.
Regardless, it's not a huge concern to see Pitts and McGary pop up on ESPN's way-too-early 2026 free agents list.
Actually, the Falcons would probably love it if both players are due for big raises next year. That will mean really big 2025 seasons from both players.