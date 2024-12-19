NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Weighs in On Falcons QB Change
The Atlanta Falcons made perhaps the biggest headlines in the NFL this week Tuesday evening, benching incumbent starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for first-round rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr.
The move has dominated radio and television talk shows, social media and websites alike -- and one of the league's top insiders, Ian Rapoport, joined the discussion and addressed the Falcons' decision Wednesday night on NFL Network.
"They did not want this," Rapoport said of Atlanta's quarterback change. "They drafted Michael Penix to be the quarterback of the future. They signed Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed to be the quarterback now."
Cousins struggled over the past five games, throwing just one touchdown and nine interceptions. The Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, during which Cousins went only 11-for-17 passing for 112 yards, the fourth-worst mark across 159 starts, to go along with one touchdown and an interception.
The 36-year-old Cousins threw an NFL-worst 16 interceptions, and the trio of Cousins, head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson acknowledged during separate press conferences Wednesday that turnovers and decision making led to Cousins' downfall.
Atlanta's move to bench Cousins came after Morris said the Falcons needed better quarterback play following Monday night's win and again during his day-after-game press conference Tuesday.
"You listen to Kirk Cousins' voice, you listen to his tone, you listen to Raheem Morris, not just today but after the game -- it was clear and obvious: The Falcons overturned their own decision to keep Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback because they couldn't keep doing it," Rapoport said.
"His play was not good enough. Everything at the quarterback position was not good enough."
So, Atlanta turned to Penix, the 24-year-old rookie who was selected No. 8 overall in April's draft with plans of being the long-term solution under center. Robinson said Wednesday the Falcons believe Penix gives them the best chance to win moving forward.
Rapoport concurred.
"They want to have a chance at the playoffs," Rapoport said. "The future had to be now, and that's the situation for Mike Penix. For him, it's simply, 'Go play.' He's a guy, for my understanding, who's really impressed -- even beginning in training camp, all throughout the building with his, not just his arm talent, which is great, but also his overall knowledge -- he just needs to go play."
Penix will do exactly that when the Falcons (7-7) face the New York Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cousins, meanwhile, will be Atlanta's No. 2 quarterback, watching and supporting Penix from the sideline.
What happens after that, however, is anyone's best guess.
"As far as Kirk Cousins now, it's really just: What are they going to do next? How are they going to get rid of him, for lack of a better way of saying it? Is it going to be trade? Is it going to be release? How is this going to end?" Rapoport said. "That's actually really the only question that can be answered in the coming weeks."