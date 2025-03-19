NFL Network’s Jason Cabinda Backs Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
Part of the grand reasoning behind shipping veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins somewhere else - will be to simply clear away the baggage of the Atlanta Falcons complicated past
Quite clearly, the future under center in Atlanta belongs to second-year signal caller Michael Penix Jr., irrespective of where Cousins suits up in 2025.
Of course, question marks will always remain over any sophomore quarterback, and especially because Penix Jr. only had a brief three game audition as the Falcons starter.
You certainly cannot count pundit and former Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda among the Penix pessimists, especially after he went as far as to claim the Falcons young starter will break out in 2025 during a visit with the "Good Morning Football" crew.
"I'm gonna go with second-year player who just got given the keys to Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback," Cabinda told the crew about his chosen breakout player for 2025. "Comes in as a rookie, I mean I don't know if I've seen a rookie have more adversity during a college career.
“Has all first-four of his seasons at Indiana University ended because of injury. He transferred to Washington, and we all saw that miraculous run they made - becomes a first team All-American - second in the Heisman voting. He ends up replacing Kirk Cousins; looks pretty damn good."
The adversity and extra experience should place the 24-year-old in very good stead for facing down the challenges that a full card of 17-games will undoubtedly present.
Furthermore, where Cabinda feels Penix has a real advantage is fairly obvious to even the most casual football fan, the Falcons leftie has a stable of attacking weapons that would make many an opposing quarterback go green with envy.
"He's got some pieces around him," Cabinda enthused. "He's got Darnell Mooney, he's got Kyle Pitts, he's got Drake London, and a great explosive runner in Bijan Robinson. I think this guy is set up for success, and this will be his first year with the keys to the city, and the keys to this offense.
“I think Michael Penix Jr. is going to ball out in Atlanta next year."
For all the negative narratives which have surrounded the Falcons ongoing complications with Cousins, it's just nice to hear some positive vibes about what Penix can do next season.