Falcons Receive Great News in Latest Round of NFL QB Musical Chairs
Another quarterback domino has fallen.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday veteran quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a one-year contract worth as much as $21 million with the New York Giants. The deal will include $10.5 million guaranteed.
That couldn't be much better news for the Atlanta Falcons.
Wilson is off the market and going to a team that hasn't received any buzz in regards to a Kirk Cousins trade. Meanwhile, there's now one fewer quarterback available in free agency for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns remain the front runner -- if there is one -- for a Cousins trade. Cleveland already acquired a signal-caller this offseason in Kenny Pickett. However, Pickett has looked only marginally better than former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in his career. Pickett and Ridder were the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wilson and the Browns were floated as a potential marraige for next season, but that won't happen now.
No quarterback started more games for the Browns than Jameis Winston did in 2024. Ironically, Winston also agreed to a contract with the Giants.
The only other signal-caller on the Browns roster besides Pickett as of March 25 is the injured Deshaun Watson. The veteran suffered a re-torn Achilles tendon and had surgery in January.
So, the Browns could use more depth behind center.
The Steelers, though, are a wild card in the Cousins sweepstakes.
Pundits haven't mentioned the Steelers as a Cousins trade destination for a few weeks. But with each new quarterback going off the market and fewer teams needing to sign a signal caller, the Steelers move closer and closer to situation where the 36-year-old is their best option for 2025.
Including the playoffs, Wilson started 12 games for the Steelers last season. Pittsburgh initially expressed a desire to re-sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this winter.
But after missing out on Fields, the Steelers didn't pivot immediately to Wilson. They have courted other quarterbacks, including 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who the Steelers appear to have targeted as their preferred starter.
If Rodgers spurns the Steelers, though, Pittsburgh no longer has the backup plan available -- Wilson.
In that situation, could Cousins be a target?
Right now, the answer has to be why not? The Steelers appear convinced they are a quarterback away from being true Super Bowl contenders.
If that's the case, Cousins offers better up side than the other free agent quarterbacks not named Rodgers.