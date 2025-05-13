Falcons Barely Receive Passing Mark in Latest Offseason Grade
The Atlanta Falcons didn't have a lot of cap space available this offseason. For that reason, some NFL analysts have graded the Atlanta offseason on a curve.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema didn't do that. But not only did Sikkema not provide the Falcons a curved grade, he seemed to penalize the Falcons for their lack of 2025 cap space.
While grading every NFL team's offseason Tuesday, Sikkema gave the Falcons a C-plus. Only six NFL teams received a worst offseason grade from Sikkema.
"The Falcons didn’t make much of a splash in free agency, but they couldn’t do much amid Kirk Cousins‘ contract situation. Still, that is their fault, so they don't get a pass there. Atlanta also lost safety Justin Simmons and center Drew Dalman in free agency," wrote Sikkema.
"The team's draft class should be quite impactful, especially first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who will hopefully boost a team that finished with just a 59.0 PFF pass-rush grade last season. But they paid a high price to secure them (next year’s first-round pick), a move they likely made, again, due to the domino effect of not being able to spend much in free agency."
Sikkema made a good point that not a lot of other analysts have -- the Falcons may not have traded their 2026 first-round pick for another edge rusher if they could have added a more prominent edge rusher in free agency.
The question, though, is were there any veteran edge rushers available in free agency that the Falcons would rather have than their two rookies?
Edge rushers are like quarterbacks -- the best ones never reach free agency. When they do become free agents, there's generally a reason, and they are really expensive.
Case in point at quarterback -- Kirk Cousins. As Sikkema rightfully explained, Cousins is the reason the Falcons are in their current salary cap predicament.
To answer my own question, Josh Sweat and Harold Landry would have been worthwhile edge rushing free agent targets for the Falcons if money was no object. The others were one-year solutions like the one Atlanta signed -- Leonard Floyd.
Over the past 12 months, there have been rumors about the availability of Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby and even T.J. Watt, but none of them have changed teams. Garrett and Crosby signed contract extensions, and Watt will likely do that this summer. Hendrickson could too.
Atlanta's double-dip at edge rusher was undoubtably expensive. But it's worth repeating, no one will care if Jalon Walker and James Pearce fix the team's pass rush.
Additionally, regardless of cap concerns, two edge rushing rookies is a lot cheaper option than overpaying for an older veteran. Walker and Pearce will be on rookie contracts for the next five years,
With that rookie duo, the Falcons likely have a better chance of scoring a superior offseason grade from Sikkema in 2026 and 2027. Cap space appears to be a big factor for Sikkema, and the Falcons will have more of it in those offseasons.
Despite the C-plus, the Falcons didn't receive the worst offseason grade in the NFC South from Sikkema. That went to the New Orleans Saints with a D-minus.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an A-minus from Sikkema.