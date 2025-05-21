Falcons Potential Top Beneficiary of No Change to NFL Playoff Format
Regardless of who it benefits, it wasn't a good proposal. But the Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams set to benefit the most from it.
The Detroit Lions put together a proposal this offseason that would radically change the NFL playoff format. Instead of each division winner in the two conferences automatically earning one of the top four seeds in the playoffs, the Lions wanted overall record to determine all seeding.
With the proposal, there would be no more situations where a No. 5 seed has a better record than the No. 4 seed but has to face that No. 4 seed on the road in the playoff's first round.
In other words, winning a division wouldn't guarantee a team a home playoff game. In fact, it wouldn't even guarantee a team a playoff spot.
It's highly unlikely that an NFL team could win a division with a record that wasn't one of the seven best in the conference, but it's theoretically possible. Actually, it's happened previously -- in the NFC South.
In 2014, the Carolina Panthers won the division with a 7-8-1 record. Because they won the NFC South, they not only made the playoffs but hosted the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild card round.
Meanwhile the 10-6 Philadelphia Eagles and 8-8 San Francisco 49ers didn't make the postseason.
The proposal, though, didn't pass. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Lions withdrew the proposal.
Even though the unfairness of the No. 4 seed hosting a playoff game against a team with a superior record happens a lot, the NFL taking away the significance of winning a division would have been a mistake.
There's a reason why divisions exist. They keep more teams alive in the playoff hunt, and thus, more markets engaged.
Granted, the Lions proposal had "a bylaw that would guarantee" one division winner in each conference with the best record a home playoff game. That was made in an effort to keep late-season games competitive.
But it would still nearly eliminate the need for divisions altogether. The best-record team in the conference would receive a bye and home-field advantage while best records would then determine the rest of the playoff field.
If every team played everyone once, that would be the most fair format. But the NFL wants to sell it's product. Division matchup results leading to crowned champions at the expense of rivals makes exciting TV.
Bragging right is the intangible benefit of a division title; the home playoff game is the tangible benefit.
In the NFC South, the Falcons have one of the easier divisions to win at the moment. If they can finally capture the crown in 2025, they're still guaranteed a home playoff game.
As great as it would be to see the Falcons play an NFL postseason game at any location, finally getting one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be a huge plus for the organization.