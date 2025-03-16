'Uncertainly' Leads to Falcons' Low Spot in Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons and their fan base are thrilled to be moving forward this offseason with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But Pro Football Sports Network's Kyle Soppe hasn't seen enough to be convinced that Penix will be the answer.
For that reason, Soppe rated the Falcons in the bottom half of his power-NFL free agency power rankings on March 14. The Falcons came in at No. 19 on Soppe's list.
"There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Michael Penix Jr.," wrote Soppe.
"The No. 8 overall pick in 2024, Penix only attempted 105 passes as a rookie — most of them against weaker competition. That means we still don’t really know what the Falcons have in him.
"What we do know is that their defense regressed significantly, dropping from 11th in 2023 to 29th in 2024.
"The Atlanta Falcons remained competitive last season, with six of their nine losses coming by one score. That suggests they could be a surprise playoff team if Penix develops quickly — especially in a weaker NFC South."
Soppe's last sentence is really why fans in Georgia are excited about the Falcons heading into 2025. But the playoff possibility wasn't enough for Soppe to have the Falcons in the top half of the league in his power rankings.
The Falcons added multiple veteran defenders on affordable contracts during the first week of free agency to improve the weak defense Soppe referenced. Most notably, the Falcons signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal.
But the Falcons will surely need to add more quality defenders during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even still, there's a chance that pundits aren't going to take the Falcons seriously until Penix can prove in a larger smaller that he is the real deal.
Penix completed 58.1% of his passes for 775 yards in five appearances last season. Penix averaged 7.4 yards per pass.
The 24-year-old also had three touchdowns and three interceptions.