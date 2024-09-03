Falcons Rise But Remain in Bottom Half of NFL.com Power Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons are trending in the right direction, but some might say they still aren't getting the respect they truly deserve.
On the latest league power rankings from NFL.com, lead draft writer Eric Edholm placed the Falcons three spots higher than they were at the beginning of the preseason. They were also the top-ranked team in the NFC South.
But the Falcons were still only at No. 19 on the list.
"I might not have loved every single move by the Falcons, but in no way can I deny that they're making a big push, spending the offseason adding Kirk Cousins and a slew of receivers, then using the preseason to supplement the defense with Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons," Edholm wrote. "The NFC South is a winnable division, and I think more competent coaching will make a difference in Atlanta."
But despite that "big push," the Falcons still found themselves behind teams overhyped (in my opinion) big market teams such as the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. The Falcons were also behind traditional NFL power but currently struggling to find a quarterback Pittsburgh Steelers.
Of course, the Falcons will have the opportunity to prove they are better than the Steelers when the two teams meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in Week 1.
The Falcons were Edholm's top NFC South team but just barely. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ranked at No. 20, which is where they were in Edholm's last power rankings.
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers were ranked 28th and 32nd, respectively, on the list.
Based on Edholm's Week 1 rankings, most of the elite and above average teams should be in the AFC this season. Edholm's top 10 was evenly split between five AFC and five NFC teams, but six AFC organizations made up the teams ranked No. 11-18 before the Falcons at No. 19.