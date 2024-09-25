Difficult Schedule Doesn't Move Falcons in Latest NFL Power Rankings
After Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons sit in a familiar position. For the fourth time in the last six years, they own a 1-2 record.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm argued the running attack is why the Falcons are off to a slow start this season. As a result, he ranked the Falcons at No. 20 on his latest NFL power rankings released on Tuesday.
"The Falcons are more competitive with the threat of Kirk Cousins and the passing game, which produced some big plays to Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts against the Chiefs," Edholm wrote. "But when the run game is stalled, it’s still a team with shortcomings. Ray-Ray McCloud had a 20-yard end around late in the game, but the Falcons gained just 63 rushing yards on the other 23 handoffs Sunday night.
"One big reason for the struggles was the offensive line suffering two injuries, with C Drew Dalman and RT Kaleb McGary both leaving the game. Storm Norton seemed to hang in there at right tackle, but Ryan Neuzil appeared to have his hands full at center. A big game against the Saints looms, and the Falcons will need their offensive line in as good of shape as possible for that one."
The ground game could have been better against the Chiefs. But unlike previous years, the schedule could explain the struggles the Falcons have experienced this September.
The Falcons' first three opponents -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs -- were all ranked in Edholm's top 10 on Tuesday. Those three teams have a combined 8-1 record through three weeks.
So, it makes sense that even with a loss in Week 3, the Falcons didn't fall on Edholm's power rankings. They were also No. 20 last week.
Sitting at No. 20 on any power rankings isn't necessarily good. That's especially true for the Falcons with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers catapulting into the top 15 on the list earlier this month.
But there are reasons not to be too pessimistic about the Falcons yet. In addition to the strength of schedule, the eye test suggests the Falcons aren't far from reeling off wins.
Edholm seems to agree. He ranked the Falcons sixth among the NFL's 15 teams that hold a 1-2 record after Week 3. Atlanta fans can find solace in that and the team's difficult schedule.
The tough opponents will continue for the Falcons with the Saints coming to town in Week 4. But if the Falcons are able to beat the Saints, they should see some movement on Edholm's list next week.