Falcons Potentially Receive Positive Kirk Cousins Trade Update
As has been written plenty of times this offseason, the Cleveland Browns remain the favorite to acquire Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. But depending on the week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also involved.
To begin this week, The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Jacob Robinson argued the Steelers shouldn't be ruled out in potentially pursuing a Cousins trade.
"In a draft year defined by Day 2 quarterback talent, the Steelers are without a second-round pick (due to the DK Metcalf trade). If they miss during the draft, their last remaining option is trading the Falcons for Kirk Cousins," wrote Russini and Robinson.
The Athletic writers suggested a Cousins trade to the Steelers is even likely if Pittsburgh leaves the draft without a quarterback.
"Uninterested in another competition with a highly-drafted passer, Cousins’ camp doesn’t plan to waive his no-trade clause until after the NFL Draft ends on April 26.
"This makes the early draft telling for both the Steelers and Browns (holders of picks No. 2 and No. 33). If either passes on an early quarterback — and does not add Rodgers — expect a trade offer to materialize for the 36-year-old Cousins. It’s clear Atlanta will listen."
The logic from Russini and Robinson makes sense. But it's not clear that their explanation is anything more than their own logic -- not the mindset of the Steelers (or for that matter, the Browns).
Little can be ruled out when it comes to an NFL team trying to find a solution behind center. But Bleacher Report's James Palmer had a much more definitive report last week about the low possibility of the Steelers acquiring Cousins.
"The Steelers called and kicked the tires early, but my understanding is that Arthur Smith, being the former head coach in Atlanta, still knows plenty of people in that building and kind of got the word on where things are with Kirk [Cousins] in terms of his play, and where he's at in terms of his play as a quarterback," said Palmer on April 2. "The Steelers, obviously, have fallen off."
Could the Steelers change their minds? Maybe, especially if Rodgers spurns them.
But the Arthur Smith factor is interesting. If Smith' has done homework on Cousins through his Atlanta connections, and Smith didn't like what he learned, then the Steelers aren't going to be a Cousins suitor regardless of any sound logic from an NFL insider.
Russini and Robinson threw the Falcons a bone, writing the Steelers could eventually come to the table on a Cousins trade. Again, it's not out of the realm of possibility.
But it might be false hope. Falcons will have to continue waiting to see.