Falcons Release Highlight Reel of Undrafted Free Agents
The Atlanta Falcons drafted five new players into their organization over the last weekend of April. But not to be overlooked, the Falcons also added 11 undrafted free agents.
The organization hyped those 11 undrafted free agents with a highlight reel video on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.
The highlight reel first featured Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray. Like many of Atlanta's undrafted free agents on offense, Gray could have an opportunity to earn a role with the Falcons because the team chose to focus on defense during the draft.
Gray played left tackle at Oregon State. His highlight reel included catching a swing pass for a touchdown, which was officially counted as a three-year rush for a score.
The Falcons also signed Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams, who played right tackle for the Yellow Jackets.
At wide receiver, the Falcons signed San Jose State's Nick Nash and Vanderbilt's Quincy Skinner Jr. Both wideouts are coming off career years during their final college seasons. In 2024, Nash posted 104 catches, 1,382 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Skinner had 29 receptions, 367 yards and three scores in the SEC.
To round out the skilled positions, the Falcons also signed undrafted Michigan State running back Nathan Carter and South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon. Carter's best statistical season came in 2023 when he had 798 rushing yards and four scores. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry over two Big Ten seasons.
Simon posted 154 receptions, 1,921 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in six college seasons at South Carolina and Western Kentucky. He registered a career-high 40 catches, 519 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season.
The only offensive draft pick the Falcons grabbed during the 2025 draft was offensive tackle Jack Nelson in the seventh round. Atlanta's six undrafted free agent offensive players might have as good of a chance to make the roster this summer as Nelson.
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant highlights the five defensive prospects the Falcons added as undrafted free agents. Bryant was the first defender featured in Atlanta's undrafted free agent highlight reel.
Bryant had 13 interceptions in 47 career games at Kansas.
The Falcons also signed Oregon cornerback Dontae Manning to round out their secondary depth. During the draft, Atlanta added safety Xavier Watts and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.
The Falcons also signed linebackers Nick Kubitz of North Dakota State and Malik Verdon of Iowa State, along with Miami defensive lineman Simeon Barrow as undrafted free agents.