Atlanta Falcons Make Final Call on WR Darnell Mooney, Announce Week 1 Inactives
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney missed the entire preseason because of a shoulder issue. Mooney will also miss week 1.
The Falcons made Mooney inactive for Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7. The team had Mooney listed as questionable on their injury report because of his shoulder.
The veteran receiver was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. The Falcons will host the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season at 1 pm ET Sunday.
Last season, Mooney posted 64 catches, 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.
In addition to Mooney, the Falcons included Sam Roberts, Clark Phillips III, DeMarcco Hellams, Nate Carter, Josh Woods and Jack Nelson on their inactives list for Week 1.
The Falcons and Buccaneers will renew their NFC South rival Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have won four of the last five matchups in the series and now own a 32-31 all-time edge in the rivalry entering Sunday.
The hope from Atlanta, though, is if the Falcons continue their success against the Buccaneers in Week 1, it will make an impact in the NFC South race. Last season, the Falcons swept the Buccaneers and still finished two games back of first place in the division.
Tampa Bay has won the NFC South four consecutive years. The last time the Falcons captured the division crown was when they went to the Super Bowl during the 2016 campaign.
The Falcons will be aiming to end a seven-year playoff drought this season. To do that, second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will likely have to experience a breakout campaign.
During 2024, Penix went 1-2 as a starter after he replaced Kirk Cousins in the lineup for Week 16 last December. In three starts, Penix completed 58% of his passes for an average of 7.4 yards per attempt. He also had three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Both games that the Falcons lost with Penix as their starter came in overtime. Atlanta lost the coin toss, and Penix didn't touch the ball in both defeats.
Penix will be facing his hometown team in Week 1. The quarterback grew up in Dade City, Florida and attended Tampa Bay Technical.
The Falcons drafted Penix at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Atlanta has won two of the past three games versus the Buccaneers at home. Last season, Cousins set a new Falcons record with 509 passing yards against Tampa Bay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons won the game in overtime 36-30.