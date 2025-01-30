NFL.com's Nick Shook Weighs in on Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons QB Mess
When Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot stressed repeatedly the levels of comfort of keeping Kirk Cousins as a $40-million backup quarterback, the game of smoke and mirrors had surely only just begun.
Longtime Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter went as far as to call Fontenot’s bluff a “gag.”
Behind closed doors, it's inevitable that exploring any possible trade for Cousins which would scramble back as much as $27.5 million in his salary cap has to be a key priority.
However, getting a team to agree to pay a large portion of that salary, while sending the Falcons a draft pick, and getting Cousins to agree to the deal is a pipe dream.
Biting down hard on the financial hit ($65 million salary cap hit across two years) might ultimately be the bumpy road Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have to navigate.
Many column inches will be dedicated during the offseason to why and where Cousins will be playing in a different uniform moving forward, and not least by NFL.com.
Around the NFL writer Nick Shook is abundantly aware of the fiscal ropes which will tie the Falcons in knots, especially should they absorb the full weight of Cousins salary cap uppercut squarely on the chin in 2025.
Even so, Shook does see a potential road out of total purgatory if Cousins's old offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski kicks the tires on his old signal caller and discovers there's still some significant tread.
“Rookie Michael Penix Jr. played well enough in his place to make it clear to every onlooker that it is time to proceed with the youngster and find a way out of Cousins' deal,” wrote Shook on NFL.com.
“Sure, the Falcons have said they'd be fine with keeping Cousins as a backup, but his $40 million cap number for 2025 (per Over the Cap) sure is a hefty cost for a veteran insurance option. Atlanta can save $27.5 million against the cap by trading Cousins in a post-June 1 move, which seems to be the only path to recouping some of their investment, at least in terms of cap space.
“A few other QB-needy teams might be interested, starting with the club coached by his former offensive coordinator in Minnesota, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. I'd be shocked if they didn't at least discuss a deal.”
Heaven knows, the Falcons top brass would be remiss to not look under absolutely every stone during the offseason to help them plant Cousins elsewhere.The Falcons will discuss deals with anyone that will listen, but no one is going to take on Cousins’s entire-base salary of $27.5 million in a trade. Any relief at all will be welcome though.
Furthermore, the recent past history of how the Denver Broncos successfully absorbed the initial monetary hit on Russell Wilson ($53-million dead money in 2025) and still made the playoffs with their rookie quarterback Bo Nix should offer some encouragement.
Going all in on their rookie passer Michael Penix Jr.should really be done in the most sink or swim fashion, particularly if bona fide results are going to materialize next season. Having the uber-expensive, disgruntled, disgraced-former starter in the building is something that no one believes will happen.