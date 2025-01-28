Falcons Sign Former Rams, Colts TE to Reserve/Future Contract
The Atlanta Falcons added another player to their offseason roster on Jan. 28.
Atlantafalcons.com's Terrin Waack tweeted the team signed tight end Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract. The Falcons have now signed 17 players to reserve/future contracts this offseason.
Kalinic played two games for the Rams during the 2024 season. He played 14 special teams snaps in both Weeks 2 and 3. Kalinic did not receive an opportunity to play on offense.
A Toronto, Ontario native, Kalinic began his NFL career in 2022 after playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL from 2019-21. Kalinic played in seven games for the Colts in 2022. He played 47 offensive snaps but didn't receive a target.
Kalinic also lined up on special teams. He returned the lone kickoff opportunity he had for 15 yards.
The tight end spent the 2023 season on the Rams practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract to stay with the Rams last year. The team waived him just prior to the league's roster cutdown day, but he returned to Los Angeles on the practice squad.
Early in the 2024 season, he was a practice squad elevation twice.
Kalinic played college football at York College. He is the only player from the college to have appeared in the NFL.
Kalinic, who turned 28 on Jan. 21, is the first tight end the Falcons have added on a reserve/future contract this offseason. The Falcons signed 16 other players, most of which they added on Jan. 17.
Most of those players spent the 2024 campaign on the Atlanta practice squad. So, Kalinic is one of the few players the Falcons have signed to a reserve/future deal from outside the organization.
Kyle Pitts led Falcons tight ends with 47 catches, 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns during 2024. Atlanta's other tight ends made a minimal impact on the stat sheet last year.
Charlie Woerner was second among Falcons tight ends with seven catches and 46 receiving yards.