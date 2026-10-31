3 Keys to Victory: How the Falcons Can Beat the Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to pick up an NFC South victory when they travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With both teams looking to gain ground in the division, Atlanta will need to execute in several key areas to come away with a win. If Atlanta wins, they'll take sole possession of first place in the division, and all but end Tampa's chances by sending them to 2-6.

If the Buccaneers win, they're right back in the thick of things at 3-5, tied with the Falcons and just half a game behind the Panthers. This is a big one in the NFC South.

Here are three keys to victory for the Falcons.

1. Beat the blitz and protect Michael Penix Jr.

Tampa Bay has been aggressive defensively this season, blitzing on 40.9% of its charted dropbacks, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.

That presents a significant challenge for Michael Penix Jr. and Atlanta’s offensive line. The Falcons cannot afford to allow the Buccaneers to consistently pressure their quarterback and disrupt the timing of the offense.

Penix has demonstrated the ability to take advantage of aggressive defenses, but he will need to make quick decisions against Tampa Bay. Atlanta should utilize short passes, screens and pre-snap motion to help identify defensive coverage and create opportunities for Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson.

Against Chicago in Week 6, Penix completed 10 of 18 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns against the blitz, but he was also sacked five times.

The Falcons need to find a better balance between attacking downfield and getting the football out quickly.

2. Establish the running game with potentially nasty weather

The weather could play a significant role in Sunday’s matchup, making Atlanta’s rushing attack even more important.

The Falcons average 149.5 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL. Bijan Robinson has been a major reason for that success, recording 704 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Tampa Bay, however, has allowed just 77.3 rushing yards per game, ranking second in the league.

That makes this one of Atlanta’s toughest challenges, but Robinson’s involvement will be critical. With rain potentially impacting passing conditions and footing, the Falcons should look to establish their ground game early.

Robinson is coming off a 122-yard performance from scrimmage against San Francisco. Atlanta needs another productive afternoon from its star running back to control the clock, keep Penix out of obvious passing situations, and wear down Tampa Bay’s defense.

3. Get off to a fast start

Atlanta cannot afford another slow start, especially against a Buccaneers team coming off a 43-13 victory over Carolina.

The Falcons have allowed 6.3 points per game in the first quarter, tied for the third-worst mark in the NFL. They also possess the football for just 38.5% of the opening quarter, the second-lowest percentage in the league.

Those numbers highlight the importance of establishing momentum early.

Atlanta has averaged 31 points per game over its last five contests, showing the potential of its offense when everything clicks.

The Falcons need to carry that production into the opening quarter. Whether through Robinson establishing the run or Penix connecting with his receivers, Atlanta must put points on the board early.

Falling behind could force the Falcons into predictable passing situations against an aggressive Tampa Bay defense.

A fast start, combined with a productive running game and an effective plan against the blitz, could put Atlanta in position to earn a much-needed division victory.

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