Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 8

TAMPA – The Atlanta Falcons have a big opportunity in Week 8 after coming from behind to beat the 49ers last week. After a Panthers loss Thursday night, the Falcons can move to the top of the NFC South with a win on Sunday, but they will need to take down a familiar foe to do it.

Like the Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to turn their season around. Baker Mayfield returned to the mix but wasn’t asked to do much in their Week 7 pummeling of the Panthers. The Falcons’ stout run defense needs to change that on Sunday.

Offensively, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, will make a homecoming to Tampa. He expects lots of family to be on hand for this one. After an up-and-down start to his third season, Penix appears to be settling in, and the Falcons have benefited. Against a blitz-heavy unit like Tampa, that comfort will be tested.

Both teams are coming off big Week 7 wins, but need to win this divisional game. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 8 matchup with the Buccaneers.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 24.4 PPG (10th), 337.3 YPG (17th), 197.4 Passing YPG (23rd), 139.9 Rushing YPG (6th), -0.09 in EPA/play (21st)

Falcons Defense: 24.7 PPG Allowed (20th), 344.4 YPG Allowed (19th), 255.6 Passing YPG Allowed (29th), 88.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (4th), -0.06 in EPA/play Allowed (15th)

Buccaneers Offense: 23.1 PPG (18th), 296.9 YPG (26th), 150.4 Passing YPG (32nd), 146.4 Rushing YPG (3rd), -0.13 in EPA/play (29th)

Buccaneers Defense: 21.6 PPG Allowed (14th), 294.7 YPG Allowed (3rd), 217.4 Passing YPG Allowed (14th), 77.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (2nd), -0.17 in EPA/play Allowed (3rd)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Buccaneers -2 (-115)

Falcons +2 (-105)

Moneyline

Buccaneers -130

Falcons +110

Total

OVER/UNDER 43.5 (-108/-110)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

How to Watch: FOX

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Buccaneers Record: 3-4

Falcons Record: 2-5

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injury Report

Buccaneers Injury Report

RB Kenny Gainwell (hip) – QUES

TE Luke Goedeke (calf) – QUES

WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

WR Beaux Collins (hip) – QUES

OT Cameron Williams (ankle) – QUES

Edge Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – QUES

CB Avieon Terrell (illness) – QUES

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) – QUES

DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT

LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – OUT

DL Charles Snowden (back) – QUES

RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) – OUT

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