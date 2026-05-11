4 Exciting Takeaways from Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp

It's a new era for the Atlanta Falcons with a new president of football, general manager, and head coach. Nothing helps personify the newness more than a field full of players who haven't suited up for the Falcons before at rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Typically, there's not much to get excited about at what can often be glorified walk throughs, but this year is a little different. Several of the rookies will be counted on to play big roles for the Falcons in 2026, and there was also a veteran making waves at Flowery Branch.

We take a look at four of the top takeaways from Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp.

Michael Penix Jr. Sighting

Michael Penix was seen throwing at camp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/h22EpfjHsg — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 10, 2026

When quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had ACL surgery in November, it was reported that his recovery time would be roughly nine months. Chicken Little pearl clutchers took to social media to write off Penix's entire offseason as wasted through recovery.

Nine months doesn't mean he's bedridden for the duration of his recovery. It means when they think it will be safe for him to take snaps during an NFL game. Nine months from surgery coincides with the Falcons' season opener in November.

Last week at his wedding, Penix was shown dancing and showing no ill effects from his surgery. Even more important, this weekend he was seen throwing at Flowery Branch.

The entire offseason is non-contact for quarterbacks, and Penix will be able to do most of what is asked of other quarterbacks during OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp. The notion that he'll fall so far behind new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that he won't be able to compete for the starting position in 2026 isn't based on medical facts.

If Penix isn't the Falcons' starting quarterback in 2026, it won't be for lack of preparation in the offseason. Concerns over stability in his knee as related to a full contact game could remain, and frankly, Tagovailoa may just end up being the better option.

That's what competition is for. And Penix will be ready to compete.

The Rookie Developmental Quarterback

Penix and Tagovailoa both have legitimate concerns on if they can stay healthy over the course of the season, making the signing of veteran Trevor Siemian a smart move.

However, there's a fourth quarterback at camp worth keeping an eye on. Jack Strand was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of MSU Moorhead after throwing for 3,546 yards and 42 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions in 11 games.

Strand is a unit. He's 6'5 and 240 pounds with a strong arm and a quick release. He has very interesting traits and did well at minicamp over the weekend.

Atlanta will likely want to keep Siemian on the roster as insurance against injuries to Tagovailoa and Penix, but they'll want to get Strand to the practice squad. He would need to pass through waivers to get there after roster cutdowns, but most players on practice squads were in training camp with the team that signed them.

Tagovailoa won't see much, if any, time during preseason games, and it would be a shock of Penix played at all. Strand should get a good opportunity to showcase his skills this summer and prove he belongs on an NFL roster.

UDFA quarterback Jack Strand getting some throws in. You can see the whip of an arm that people talk about pic.twitter.com/EIVrlAFdAD — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) May 8, 2026

Avieon Terrell Getting Healthy

Penix throwing the ball got more of the headlines over the weekend, but Falcons second-round pick Avieon Terrell quietly made his way back to the field on Saturday afternoon.

The cornerback was held out of drills on Friday to protect a hamstring that, well, hamstrung him during the pre-draft process. But he was back on the field on Saturday and Sunday.

It was a bit of good fortune for the Falcons that Terrell fell to the second round. Flowery Branch was already like a second home to A.J. Terrell's younger brother, and cornerback has been a position of need for Atlanta for years.

It may have cost Terrell some money in the short term via his rookie contract, but being in a franchise with a support system so close could pay much bigger dividends for him, and the Falcons, long term.

Exactly What They Needed

The Falcons have several young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, but with Darnell Mooney's disappearing act in 2025, they were short a speed threat. Coupled with a lackluster return game last year, drafting former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch was an ideal fit in the third round.

At 5'9 and 180 pounds with blazing speed, Branch is going to shine in a non-contact environment. And he has. Branch showed off the quickness and speed over the weekend that makes him such an exciting prospective weapon for the Falcons offense... and return game.

The real test comes when the pads come on, and opposing defenders are wearing a different logo on their helmets, but the early returns on Branch are tantalizing.

What's Next?

Veterans join the rookies next week for OTAs (Organized Team Activities). The workouts are optional, but so is playing time. Expect nearly every Falcons veteran and rookie to attend, and we'll start getting a better idea of how so many of the new players fit in early on the depth chart.

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