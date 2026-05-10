Atlanta Falcons Rookie CB Avieon Terrell Gives Injury Update at Mini Camp

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell was the team's first pick when they selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 48 overall.

The Falcons had to consider themselves fortunate because there were very few mock drafts that had Terrell falling out of the first round. To get a local player (Westlake HS), with family ties to the team (brother A.J.), and filling a position of need with a player with a first-round grade at No. 48 is the kind of luck the team isn't used to historically.

Part of the Falcons' good luck was due to some bad luck on Terrell's part. Terrell was unable to run his forty at the combine because of a hamstring injury, and it flared up again on him during a private workout in front of NFL personnel.

While it may have cost him a few dollars on his rookie contract, Terrell seems genuinely pleased to have landed with his brother and hometown team. And the better news, he's feeling healthy at rookie mini camp this weekend.

"Yeah, I'm great," Terrell said when asked on Saturday afternoon about his hamstring. "100%. I'm good for sure."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he was being held out of drills on Friday, but Terrell and the medical staff felt confident enough to let him get on the field on Saturday afternoon.

With his brother on the team and his high school 15 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Terrell is no stranger to being around the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm on the field," Terrell said with a laugh when asked what's different now. "Putting in work. You know, when you're in the stands, you're just looking, but now I'm on the field. I feel good, ready to ball."

While offseason work in the spring and early summer can be glorified walk-throughs, head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff are conducting competitive seven-on-seven sessions and instilling competition right away. He expects each and every rookie to be competing for a starting position next fall.

"It's been good," Terrell said of his first taste of practice as an Atlanta Falcon. "Just learning the plays, getting with the program, learning how practice goes, so everything's been smooth. I'll just say note-taking. Just write everything down and go home and study, so when I get on the field, I can move fast and physical. So it's been good.

"I'm a quick learner, so I'm good."

Terrell has a very real chance of beating out Mike Hughes for a starting cornerback spot opposite his brother once the season rolls around. Getting healthy and on the field early and often was a good first step.

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