Falcons Get Injury Boost Ahead of Facing Bryce Young, Potent Panthers Attack

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A.J. Terrell is back on the practice field and preparing for one of the more challenging passing attacks the Atlanta Falcons will face early in the season.

Terrell was a full participant Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury. The cornerback initially suffered the injury while defending a pass against DK Metcalf in Atlanta’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he returned to the game.

With Carolina coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Terrell’s health is particularly important, as the Falcons prepare for a Panthers offense that produced 37 points in its season opener.

Bryce Young completed 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns against Chicago, with Jalen Coker catching eight passes for 138 yards. Tetairoa McMillan also enters the matchup after catching five passes for 75 yards in his second NFL season.

Terrell knows Atlanta will have to be detailed against a Carolina passing game that showed it can create explosive plays.

“Just watching tape, you know what I’m saying? They did come off a big game, high-scoring game,” Terrell said. “So just making sure we hone in on the details and things like that so we can play fast.”

Young has also continued to develop his connection with Carolina’s receivers, something Terrell said has been evident while studying the Panthers on film.

“Bryce, too, good quarterback,” Terrell said. “You know, of course, as the year is going, you just start to settle in. I feel like that’s what he’s doing, finding his groove.”

Young’s performance against Chicago gives Atlanta plenty to account for, particularly with McMillan and Coker providing additional options in the passing game.

Terrell specifically pointed to Coker’s emergence after the wide receiver delivered a productive performance in Week 1.

“Solid, you know, he had a good game last week,” Terrell said. “Just a young guy just, you know, I see just making plays, getting his chances at the ball and making the most of it.”

“So just gotta watch him and just go out there and handle business.”

Terrell also believes Carolina’s offensive system under Dave Canales has helped Young play to his strengths. The Falcons cornerback pointed to the relationship between the quarterback and coaching staff as an important part of the Panthers’ development.

“I’m just building trust,” Terrell said. “I just feel like that’s, you know, what coaches and quarterbacks, you just want to build their trust and just allowing them to go out there and play.”

Terrell said Atlanta’s defense will have to account for Young both inside and outside the pocket while limiting the quarterback’s ability to use his weapons effectively.

“Playing his abilities, his strength inside the pocket, outside the pocket, and using his weapons the right way,” Terrell said.

For Terrell, Thursday’s return to practice was another step toward being ready for Sunday. He said he has spent time working in the training room and continues to receive treatment as he prepares for the matchup.

“Been working hard in the training room and stuff like that to get out there, so I’m totally getting my feet down,” Terrell said.

The Falcons will release their final injury designations Friday.

For now, Terrell is back on the field, giving Atlanta another day to prepare for a Carolina passing attack that enters the matchup with plenty of confidence after its Week 1 production.

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