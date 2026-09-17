Falcons Receive Encouraging News on Potential Starters from Latest Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons received some encouraging injury news Thursday as several players moved in a positive direction, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained sidelined ahead of Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa did not participate in Thursday's practice while continuing to recover from the oblique injury he suffered before Atlanta's Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has now missed both of the Falcons' first two practices of the week, leaving his status for Sunday increasingly in doubt as Atlanta works through an unsettled quarterback situation.

The Falcons have not yet named their Week 2 starter. Cooper Rush and Michael Penix Jr. both practiced fully on Thursday after splitting first-team repetitions Wednesday. Rush started the season opener after Tagovailoa was ruled out, while Penix was inactive as the team continued to follow the recovery plan established for his knee.

Thursday's injury report also included positive developments for Atlanta's defense. Cornerback A.J. Terrell and guard Chris Lindstrom both returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday. Terrell is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Lindstrom is working through the concussion protocol after being injured during the Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. remained a full participant as he continues to work back from an Achilles injury. Bowman also practiced fully on Wednesday, another encouraging development for a player who was a starter last season but missed much of his rookie season because of injuries. Bowman was also inactive last week against the Steelers.

The Falcons' injury report currently lists six players, with three quarterbacks among them.

Thursday's Falcons Injury Report

Full participation

CB Billy Bowman Jr. | Achilles

QB Michael Penix Jr. | Knee

QB Cooper Rush | Back

Limited participation

OG Chris Lindstrom | Concussion

CB A.J. Terrell | Shoulder

Did not participate

QB Tua Tagovailoa | Oblique

Atlanta has also previously used designated rest days as part of its management plan for players who are acclimating to the team or working through established recovery schedules. Earlier this season, the Falcons specifically identified several players as having preplanned practice designations, including players such as Kendal Daniels, Da'Shawn Hand, Jawaan Taylor, and Za'Darius Smith. Those designations were part of the team's planned acclimation and workload management rather than necessarily indicating a new setback.

That context is particularly relevant to Penix, whose return has been handled according to a predetermined recovery timeline. Stefanski has emphasized that Atlanta remains committed to that process even with uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa.

The Falcons will have one more practice Friday before Sunday's matchup with Carolina. That final report should provide additional clarity on Tagovailoa, Lindstrom, and Terrell, while also offering another indication of where Penix stands in his return.

With the Falcons entering their home opener still searching for a starting quarterback, Tagovailoa's continued absence and Penix's questionable availability remain the biggest storylines for Sunday's game.

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