Underrated Falcons Defender Looking to Build on Strong Week 1 Against Panthers

Brandon Dorlus believes the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line has the talent to be one of the best groups in the NFL. After the way the unit performed against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, he believes the next step is to continue to play fast and consistently.

Dorlus was one of Atlanta's most active defensive linemen in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh, playing 41 defensive snaps. He finished the game with three tackles, including two solo stops, while consistently rotating into Atlanta's defensive front.

While the Falcons ultimately came up short, the defensive line provided several positive signs against a Steelers offense led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Atlanta's front was able to generate pressure and keep Pittsburgh from completely taking over the game, giving the Falcons opportunities to remain within striking distance throughout the afternoon.

For Dorlus, the key to building on that performance is simple: don't overthink it.

“When the players up front aren’t overthinking, they can play faster and be more productive,” Dorlus said. “The less you think, the more productive, the more you cause havoc.”

That approach could be particularly important heading into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta will be looking to rebound from its season-opening loss, while Carolina enters the matchup coming off a 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Panthers allowed 59 points in their opener, creating an opportunity for Atlanta's defense to set the tone early.

Dorlus isn't looking at the Week 1 performance as the finished product.

Defensive line coach Nate Ollie's message to Dorlus entering this season has been consistency. Dorlus recorded 8.5 sacks last season, but the Falcons want to see that production show up on a down-to-down and game-to-game basis.

His Week 1 performance gives him a starting point.

“I feel like we’re one of the best, and we’re going to show y’all,” Dorlus said.

That confidence extends beyond his individual play. Dorlus emphasized that Atlanta's defensive line has to operate as one unit, particularly when it comes to creating pressure and stopping opposing offenses.

The Falcons cannot afford for individual players to try to do too much. Each member of the front has to trust the player next to him, execute his assignment, and allow the system to create opportunities.

Dorlus even joked that he didn't realize the Panthers matchup was considered a rivalry, but his message for the Falcons' front was that they aren't afraid of the opponent.

Against Pittsburgh, Dorlus and the defensive line showed flashes of what Atlanta believes the unit can become. Against Carolina, the expectation is to turn those flashes into a more complete performance.

For Dorlus, that starts with playing instinctively, trusting his teammates and eliminating unnecessary thought.

“The less you think, the more productive, the more you cause havoc.”

The Falcons now have an opportunity to put that philosophy into action in their first home game of the season.

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