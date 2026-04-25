Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders Execute Draft Day Trade

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have executed their third trade of the offseason, but the first of the NFL Draft. The Falcons will send pick No. 122 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for pick Nos. 134 (fourth round) and 208 (sixth round).

Instead, the Raiders took Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. with the traded selection. The Falcons, meanwhile, had the chance to stand pat and take some really talented players who were still on the board for them. Linebackers Kyle Louis and Keyshaun Elliott, wide receivers Bryce Lance and Deion Burks, and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are some notable players who were available.

With the Falcons strapped for draft selections, they were widely expected to be a candidate to move around this weekend. Ian Cunningham spoke about the possibility of trading back during the buildup to the draft, but opted not to move on day two.

“We've been going through some of those scenarios and trying to find the right value of certain players, prospects, and positions internally,” Cunningham said on Monday. “So we'll have some of those conversations.”

Cunningham addressed the wide receiver position with their selection of Zachariah Branch in the third round (No. 79 overall) and the cornerback position with their selection of Avieon Terrell (No. 48 overall) on Friday night. The Falcons still have several needs left, and they still need to address the defensive line, linebacker, and offensive tackle.

Based on the way the board fell, there were several solid options for the Falcons. They settled on Kendal Daniels from Oklahoma, a solid linebacker prospect for the Sooners.

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