Atlanta Falcons Confirm Joint Practices for 2026 Preseason

The Atlanta Falcons have scheduled a pair of joint practices for this summer with the Indianapolis Colts, in Westfield, Indiana, at the Grand Sports Campus. Official dates for these have not yet been confirmed, but the practices will take place sometime during the week ahead of the two teams’ second preseason exhibition game on August 22.

The Indy Star’s Joel Erickson was the first to report the news on Wednesday, after the Colts opened their organized team activities. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the news with their reporters.

Kevin Stefanski’s squad has reached the midway point of their organized team activities in Flowery Branch, but the Falcons have yet to officially announce their training camp schedule. This announcement marks the sixth straight year the franchise will take part in joint practices with another franchise.

Last season, the Falcons welcomed the Tennessee Titans to Flowery Branch. Before that, they worked with the Miami Dolphins (2023 and 2024 in Florida) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2022 in Atlanta).

They will play three preseason games this summer, with a home game against the Denver Broncos (August 14) and a pair of road games against the Colts and Miami Dolphins (August 28). The regular season will kick off for the Falcons on the road in Pittsburgh on September 13.

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