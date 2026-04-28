Atlanta Falcons Get a Steal in former Miami Hurricanes Undrafted Free Agent OL

The Atlanta Falcons went into the 2026 NFL Draft with only five picks. They came away with six players after executing a draft-day trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that netted them an extra sixth-round pick.

Following the selection of Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick in the draft, general managers are busy signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs) in what has affectionately been referred to as "the eighth round".

Teams carry 53 players on their active roster during the season, and they can also have up to 17 players (if they use their international slot) on their practice squad. However, they'll carry 90 players into training camp, so fleshing out the roster with free agents is an important part of the next few weeks.

And maybe, just maybe, a few of those players impress enough to make the active 53 and go on to become NFL performers.

One of those players who caught my eye on the Falcons' list of undrafted free agents is center James Brockermeyer, formerly of the Miami Hurricanes.

Brockermeyer was arguably the best performer at the Panini Senior Bowl in January. He measured 6'3 1/8" and 297 pounds with 32" arms. He showed quick feet with an excellent base as he stonewalled interior linemen time and time again in 1v1s.

Typically, you don't want centers 1v1 against nose guards in the NFL, because they're giving up significant size and strength to the defensive linemen. But Brockermeyer more than held his own. He dominated in pass protection drills.

Once they moved to 11v11, Brockermeyer showed excellent awareness with his combination blocks and agility to get to the second level. Working in tandem on the offensive line in an all-star setting with players he met that week is an impressive feat for any player.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Network agrees with what he saw on tape and offers a look into what might have kept Brockermeyer from getting drafted.

"Admirable grit and above-average intelligence," Zierlein wrote on Brockermeyer's scouting report on NFL.com. "Brockermeyer has the technique and core strength to fight as a downhill blocker, but his impact in the run game is likely to be limited to occupying/neutralizing. In protection, his success rate climbs against pure bull-rushers thanks to his hand usage and protection know-how. However, a lack of length will limit his ability to redirect athletic rushers if they find his edge."

The gold standard for center play in the NFL right now is Tyler Linderbaum of the Las Vegas Raiders. He reset the market at center this year, by some distance, with a $27 million per year average on his new contract. The next closest player is Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs. Humphrey would need a 50% pay raise on his $18-million per year deal to match Linderbaum.

Zierlein brings up Brockermeyer's length, which means frame, arm length, and reach. Linderbaum checked in as an NFL prospect before the draft at 6'2 1/8", 296 pounds, with 31 1/8" arms. Brockermeyer is an inch taller, and his arms are almost an inch longer.

Linderbaum makes up for his perceived shortcomings (no pun intended) with outstanding agility, technique, and power. This isn't to say that Brockermeyer will ever be Linderbaum, just that his frame shouldn't be what holds him back, and it's easier to get more explosive than to get taller and increase arm length.

Tyler Linderbaum's perceived lack of length certainly hasn't held him back. | Graphic via RAS.football

The Falcons have Ryan Neuzil as their starting center heading into camp. He's in the final year of his contract. They signed 32-year old Corey Levin, who entered the league in 2017 and has seven career starts. The Falcons gave him no guaranteed money on his one-year deal, which means he's no guarantee to make the roster.

Brockermeyer has a real chance to make this team as an undrafted free agent and contribute. Call that a win in the eighth round for new general manager Ian Cunningham and the Atlanta Falcons.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!