The Atlanta Falcons had to sit and wait during Thursday night's opening round of the NFL Draft, but patience seems to have paid off for new general manager Ian Cunningham.

After trading their 2026 1st round pick to the LA Rams for the rights to select James Pearce Jr. in 2025, Cunningham was left without a spot in the party on Thursday night.

He made up for it on Friday in the second and third rounds.

Patience was key for Cunningham as he watched Clemson's Avieon Terrell continue to slide down the board to him at No. 48. Rather than panic buy a couple of spots in the second to move up, he held firm and let Terrell come to him.

Terrell was widely considered a first-round talent leading into the draft process, but a dodgy hamstring dogged him before the NFL Combine and again for a private workout in front of NFL scouts.

His bad luck was the Falcons' gain, as they were able to get a first-round talent midway through the second round. The draft analysts universally praised the pick by Atlanta.

The Falcons also filled a need with a highly valued player in the third round when they got former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver / return man Zachariah Branch with the No. 79 pick overall. Branch has ability to make defenders miss in the open field, which is currently lacking in the Falcons' wide receiver room. He'll also slot in immediately as a return ace, another sore spot on last year's squad.

Cunningham's selections have been universally praised by draft pundits around the mediasphere.

Atlanta Falcons Draft Grades

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the Terrell pick an A and the Branch pick an A-.

"The story of Branch will be about his lack of size at 5' 8" and 177 pounds, but his blinding speed at 4.35 in the 40-yard dash is equally part of the story," Verderame wrote on SI. "Branch was a dynamo for the Bulldogs in 2025, catching an SEC-high 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns while also posting 385 return yards.

"With only three proven receivers on the roster, Branch will have a chance to contribute early and often beyond his return abilities. Terrell will compete with Mike Hughes for the second cornerback spot opposite his brother A.J. Terrell."

The Godfather of NFL draft pundits, Mel Kiper Jr. named the Falcons among his Day 2 winners.

"Not only did they get one of my favorite players in the class, they united him with his brother," Kiper wrote of Terrell. "Avieon Terrell is the brother of A.J. Terrell Jr., and now these two will share a cornerback room in Atlanta."

Kiper also praised the Falcons for getting Branch in the middle of the third round, after placing a second-round grade on him.

Carter Bahns of CBS Sports graded every team through the first two days of the draft, and he has the Falcons at the top of the class with an A+.

"They are responsible for arguably the best feel-good story of the draft. In selecting Avieon Terrell, the cornerback group is now familial. Terrell joins brother A.J. in the unit and could share the starting lineup with him in very short order," Bahns wrote on CBS Sports.

"Also, Zachariah Branch won't have to go far to begin his pro career. He developed into a more well-rounded receiver at Georgia following an early breakout at USC, where he showcased incredible athleticism. He'll be a fun weapon in an offense already loaded with star power."

In the first day of his first draft, Cunningham was able to fill three positions of need (WR, CB, returner) with players of value. The best drafts are the ones that match the best available player with an immediate need on the team.

The future will tell us how this draft actually pans out, but Falcons fans have to be excited about the process of being patient, making logical moves, and getting good value for their picks.

Time will tell, but Ian Cunningham is off to a flying start with the Atlanta Falcons.

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