Atlanta Falcons Mandatory Minicamp Preview – Will James Pearce Be Present & More

The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the final phase of their offseason program this week with mandatory minicamp beginning in Flowery Branch. Kevin Stefanski will get his last opportunity to coach his team ahead of training camp in July.

As we look ahead to this important offseason checkpoint, Falcons OnSI has put together some thoughts on what fans can expect during this period.

Will James Pearce Jr. be present?

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. is expected to be at mandatory minicamp | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Falcons have maintained a consistent approach with how they have addressed the James Pearce legal developments. He has been absent for the entirety of their offseason program, and they have provided no public comments.

However, Fox 5 Sports has reported that Pearce will be present for the mandatory minicamp this week. The team has not confirmed those reports, and there is no word yet from the NFL about the possibility of a suspension.

Pearce’s presence will be an important part of the Falcons’ defense this season. He is fresh off of leading the team and all NFL rookies in sacks last season (10.5), and propelled the Falcons to a record-setting year for the team’s pass rush.

Latest on quarterback competition with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. working together at Atlanta Falcons OTAs. | Scott Kennedy

Aside from the James Pearce developments, the Falcons’ quarterback competition will loom larger than anything during mandatory minicamp. The battle remains on hold while Michael Penix Jr. continues his rehab from an ACL injury, but the third-year player was participating in individual drills and 7-on-7s during OTAs.

Kevion Stefanski played a bit coy when asked if he would be a full go during mandatory minicamp, saying he is “closer” to being ready for 11-on-11 drills. He said, “We’ll see,” when asked if Penix would be ready, and Tuesday will be our first chance to see if that happens.

Tua Tagovailoa, meanwhile, received almost all of the team reps during OTAs. He is the perceived favorite for the job, but there is still a long way to go before any of those decisions are made. Until Penix is fully cleared, every meaningful rep belongs to the veteran newcomer. Whether that's enough to create separation in the competition remains one of minicamp's biggest questions.

New-look offense, more of the same on defense

With the introduction of Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees, the Falcons are expected to run a lot of 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) this season. This means that Kyle Pitts Jr. will have his usual important role, but Austin Hooper or Charlie Woerner will also be on the field for an extended period.

Hooper already has experience with the Stefanski system , dating back to their time together in Cleveland, and will play a significant role as a blocker and pass catcher. With Woerner serving more as a sixth offensive lineman, his role could come more in heavy packages this season. He will compete with Joshua Simon and Jack Velling for that role.

Jeff Ulbrich, meanwhile, returns for a second season in Atlanta (which is the first time the Falcons have had the same defensive coordinator in consecutive seasons since 2022), along with nearly his entire defensive staff. That group will look to continue building on what was a strong first year.

Rookies to watch

The Atlanta Falcons were thrilled when CB Avieon Terrell was still available for them in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. | Scott Kennedy

A lot of attention is going to be on Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch as the pair of day-two picks compete for starting positions.

Terrell will need to supplant veteran Mike Hughes, but has a clearer path to starting inside due to Billy Bowman Jr.’s Achilles injury. There, he will compete with several veterans, including Darnay Holmes, Clark Phillips III, and Mike Ford Jr. The rookie’s inside-out versatility will be valuable for Jeff Ulbrich, and he will have some role in year one. He was dealing with a hamstring injury in the early parts of OTAs, but was fully involved by the time they wrapped that phase.

Branch was the talk of OTAs. The rookie out of Georgia has electric speed and playmaking that Kevin Stefanski and his offensive staff will find a role for, whether that is with designed plays on offense or as the primary returner.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels has yet to see much action this offseason, as he deals with a lingering lower leg ailment. He was seen wearing a boot during the first week of OTAs, but has since been without it and spent extended time on the exercise bike during the most recent media viewing period.

Daniels, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, is a multifaceted player who could play several different roles for the Falcons’ defense this season. When he does return to health, he will compete for a spot in the inside linebacker rotation that Christian Harris appears to have a firm grasp of.

In his absence, Harold Perkins Jr. had some valuable reps alongside veteran newcomer Channing Tindall. A bit of a tweener, Perkins projects as a sub-package player and a key special-teams contributor. He will compete for a roster spot.

Offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, a seventh-rounder from Ohio State, lined up as the starting right tackle for team reps during OTAs. Jawaan Taylor and Storm Norton were sidelined with injuries, and Onianwa was rotating with Jack Nelson and Michael Jerrell. The rookie has some inside-out versatility that could help him land on the roster.

Trade!

Former Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris could be the new swing tackle for the Falcons | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Speaking of the injuries to Jawaan Taylor and Storm Norton, the Falcons added a new body to the rotation on Thursday. Ian Cunningham sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to Kansas City for offensive tackle Wanya Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The reason for the move became apparent just a short time later, when the Falcons announced that Norton would be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List .

Jake Matthews is solidified on the left, while Taylor is the likely starter on the right, but the swing tackle will be hotly contested. Morris is the new favorite, but will need to supplant Jack Nelson, Michael Jerrell, and Ethan Onianwa.