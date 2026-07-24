Addressing Most Important Questions Facing Falcons Before Training Camp

Training camps around the NFL have already kicked off, and the Atlanta Falcons will soon follow. Rookies will report to Flowery Branch on Friday, while the veterans will report on Tuesday, and camp will kick off on Wednesday.

As the days grow smaller before camp, Falcons OnSI identified the most important questions hanging over the franchise ahead of the 2026 season.

Who Wins the Quarterback Battle?

The quarterback battle should be the top of every list, and understandably so.

The Falcons have had a different player start under center in Week 1 every season since Matt Ryan’s final year in 2021, and that woeful streak may continue in 2026. Michael Penix Jr. carried that title last season, but the Falcons added some competition this offseason after he couldn’t see the year out after tearing his ACL. Tua Tagovailoa was added in free agency on a veteran minimum contract, and he will compete with Penix for the role, pending the incumbent’s clearance to resume team activities.

Both players have shown flashes of being steady NFL quarterbacks, but neither has done enough to rid themselves of the warts that have held them back.

Will Michael Penix Be Cleared?

The only thing that would stop a quarterback competition this summer is the health of Michael Penix. He suffered an ACL injury in Week 11 of last season, and there is no guarantee that he will be ready.

Most knee injuries like his take nine months for full recovery, and that would put him at some point in August. The third-year quarterback has assured everyone all offseason that he would be ready, and that clearance could come at any point, but it has not yet. The sooner that clearance comes, the sooner the competition can begin. If it is delayed too deep into training camp, then the battle may be over before it has a chance to get started.

What Happens With James Pearce Jr.?

James Pearce has had a tumultuous offseason, stemming from a February arrest for alleged domestic violence. After agreeing to a pre-trial arrangement, Pearce rejoined the team during minicamp after several months away. That said, there is still the chance that the finalist for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year will receive a suspension from the league office.

He has the opportunity to have his charges dropped, but the NFL could still punish him if it sees fit. No word of a judgment has come to this point, but the league is on its own timeline.

Will Any Extensions Be Announced?

The Falcons have already announced a pair of extensions this offseason, with Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. receiving new deals. Who is next, and could that deal come during camp?

Bijan Robinson is the likeliest candidate, as the running back has widely been speculated to reset the market with his next deal. He still has some time left on his deal, and the Falcons hold all the leverage. They have the option to choose and wait another season before signing a deal that will run them into the $20 million range (he is under team control through the 2027 season), but they could also reward the catalyst of their offense and face of the franchise.

It would not be surprising to see that deal become official at the onset of camp, but it will be an important storyline to watch.

The running back is not alone in this discussion, as the Falcons feature several important players on expiring deals. Not including the slew of free agency additions, other key players to watch are Jessie Bates III, Divine Deablo, Zach Harrison, Matthew Bergeron, and Ryan Neuzil.

Did the Falcons Do Enough In Free Agency?

The 2025 Falcons were far too volatile. The top-end talent of the roster was clear, with Bijan Robinson, Jessie Bates III, Drake London, and others elevating this team against the best teams they faced last season (e.g., the Bills and Rams). Unfortunately, the roster's depth was regularly exploited, and it cost them several games against some of the worst teams they faced (e.g., the Jets).

Naturally, Ian Cunningham’s stated goal of the offseason was to raise the floor of this team, and he accomplished that goal with several veterans on prove-it deals – 19 of them, to be exact. Many of those new players are expected to play prominent roles, including Christian Harris, Jawaan Taylor, Tua Tagovailoa, Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, and Da’Shawn Hand, among others.

Some of them will earn starting positions for the Falcons, but the rest will be critical depth pieces come the regular season.

Many of these players came to Atlanta looking for an opportunity, and they will get that chance starting next week. But this is not a question that will be answered during training camp, but this period will be the first opportunity for them to make an impact. If Atlanta is going to exceed expectations in 2026, it will need meaningful contributions from this group.

Is the Right Tackle Position In a Healthy Enough Position?

The biggest surprise of the offseason was the sudden retirement of Kaleb McGary. The right tackle had been a steadfast player along the Falcons’ right side for the last several seasons, but suffered a season-ending injury during training camp last season – at least this time, the Falcons had plenty of time to address the void.

The Falcons added former Chiefs tackles Jawaan Taylor (the likely starter) and Wanya Morris (the presumed swing tackle) to the room to add some depth. Michael Jerrell and rookie Ethan Onianwa took many of the team reps during minicamp before Morris was added and with Taylor recovering from injury. The job is Taylor’s to lose, but it will be an important position to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Can Any Rookies Make An Impact?

The Falcons did not have a first-round selection during the NFL Draft, but they still managed to find some potential difference-makers. Second-rounder Avieon Terrell is expected to take over for a still-recovering Billy Bowman Jr. in the nickel cornerback spot, but the rookie will also compete for outside reps this summer.

Third-round pick Zachariah Branch was a big highlight of the Falcons’ offseason program, and the electric wideout will be a featured part of the special teams unit while he works to earn a spot on the offense. Rookie Kendal Daniels missed all of the offseason program due to injury, but he expects to earn a role in a linebacker room that craves depth.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!