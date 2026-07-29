Everything We Learned at Day 1 of Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons opened training camp on Wednesday morning, and even with a new coaching staff and a slew of new faces, it was still surprisingly busy in Flowery Branch.

The QB Carousel Never Stops

The day started with veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian being cut with a non-injury designation. Siemian wasn't present at OTAs and was on the outside looking in at a roster spot based on our 53-man roster projections.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also confirmed that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. wasn't cleared to fully participate at camp. He took part in everything but 11v11s, which puts traffic around his surgically repaired knee. He competed in every other aspect and was sharp in 7v7s.

Tua Tagovailoa was absent from practice. Stefanski reported he had an injury flair up that shouldn't be lingering. ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly reported that it was back tightness.

The Falcons' worst fear on the season was quickly realized on Day 1 of training camp, with neither potential starting quarterback Tagovailoa nor Penix able to fully participate. Not to ring alarm bells for a season that doesn't start for another six weeks, but it wasn't an ideal start.

Bijan's Contract Coming to a Head?

The Falcons were busy signing contract extensions this summer for wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, who were on the last year of their deals. Speculation has been rampant that running back Bijan Robinson would be next, even though he had two years left on his rookie contract and the possibility of a franchise tag, giving the Falcons three years of control.

With the possibility of three more years before a new deal hangs over his head, the only real leverage Robinson has for a new contract is the possibility of not playing.

Robinson was at camp, but did not practice. The Falcons wouldn't confirm a reason for his being out, but it doesn't appear to be injury-related.

Speaking of related, fellow Class of 2023 running back Jahmyr Gibbs didn't practice with the Detroit Lions either, leading to speculation that Gibbs and Robinson are "holding in" while waiting for extensions.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Falcons RB Bijan Robinson both are not practicing today. Both running backs have had conversations during the off-season about a potential long-term contract. pic.twitter.com/T4JjLsH6CY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2026

On to the Action

The Falcons ran a high-paced hour of practice in what was a relatively cool morning with some cloud cover in what can normally be a brutally hot summer in Georgia. Here are some of the things we saw.

Siemian wasn't the only move the Falcons made. They placed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, nickel Billy Bowman Jr., edge DeAngelo Malone, and linebacker Troy Andersen on active/PUP. Defensive lineman Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Anterio Thompson were placed on active/NFI.

Harrison and Andersen were spotted doing conditioning drills separate from the team, while Malone and Bowman were on the sidelines to begin with before moving to the weight room during practice, giving the impression that the former were closer to being on the main practice fields than the latter.

Olamide Zaccheaus is in a battle with Zachariah Branch for the slot receiver role in Kevin Stefanski's offense. The veteran looked considerably quicker and more explosive in training camp than he did a month ago at OTAs. Not surprising for a veteran who knows how and when to be in peak condition.

That said, Branch was once again one of the standouts on the day. The pads still haven't come on, giving priority to speed over size and strength, and Branch has speed in droves. He came into the NFL with questions about his ability to run a full route tree. Those questions look like they're being answered in the offseason.

Branch caught a long touchdown pass from Penix to open the 7v7s, and he also had a first-down reception on a leaping, twisting speed out.

With Taylor on the active/PUP list, meaning he can still be activated at any time during camp, Michael Jerrell took the reps at right tackle with the number one offensive line unit. The players to his left were Chris Lindstrom, Ryan Neuzil, Matthew Bergeron, and Jake Matthews, as expected.

Wanya Morris lined up as second-team left tackle, with Jack Nelson at right tackle, Corey Levin at center, and Layden Robinson and Kyle Hinton at both guards.

With Bijan on the sidelines watching, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., got loose on a wheel route behind coverage for a long touchdown catch. The big running back is looking to replace the production from Tyler Allgeier, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes took their familiar spots at cornerback, with Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts at safety. Clark Phillips III and C.J. Henderson were the first cornerbacks off the sidelines, with DeMarcco Hellams and Sydney Brown subbing in at safety.

Henderson had a solid day in coverage. He had two pass breakups, one on each sideline. The second, he will feel that he should have caught for the interception.

The first three on the defensive line were Brandon Dorlus, DeShawn Hand, and LaCale London, as expected, with Zach Harrison out.

Divine Deablo and Christian Harris were at linebacker, followed by Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. Daniels missed a lot of time during OTAs and minicamp, so his being fully available for training camp is a step in his contributing for 2026. He's listed at 6-5, 242, and he towers over most of the defensive players. He has room on his frame for another 20 pounds as the former safety continues to grow.

The Falcons' edge room is an interesting one. Jalon Walker is looking to build on a strong rookie year. Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari are trying to return to earlier form after battling injuries in recent seasons. Bralen Trice hasn't played in his first two seasons in the NFL as he attempts to get healthy, and James Pearce Jr. went through some highly publicized legal problems in the offseason.

Walker and Ebukam saw a lot of early action. Braylon Trice was on the field as a full participant. He brings a size element to a room desperately in need of some. James Pearce Jr. was out there, but he was relegated to action with the third team as they ramp him up after having missed OTAs.

2nd-year cornerback Cobee Bryant ended the day with a nice pass breakup on the left sideline. Bryant is fighting for a roster spot after seeing some action last season. He started the season battling an injury, and a full training camp, along with plays like today, should help his chances.

The Falcons will be back in action on Thursday morning, and we'll be back in Flowery Branch to report all the action. Also, we will live stream on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM for more updates, analysis, and reactions.

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